Woman's roommate doesn't want to dress warmer or pay for a higher bill after setting thermostat to 75 degrees

When you live with a roommate, it can lead to drama if you don't agree with what the temperature should be. Most people try their best to keep the electricity bill low but there are some that think it's their right to be as warm as they want.

AITA for telling my roommate to cover up if it’s cold?

A woman made a post on Reddit about how her roommate won't dress warmer to save money on electricity. The roommate dresses in a crop top, shorts, and complains when the thermostat is set at 69 degrees at the most because it feels too cold.

Recently, the roommate decided to set the thermostat to 75 degrees and thinks that it's her right to make the temperature as high as she wants. When the poster confronted her about this the roommate said the temperature should be whatever she wants to set it at.

The poster said that if her roommate wants it to be that warm, she needs to pay the higher bill. This didn't go over well and the roommate said that the poster had no right to threaten her with a higher bill.

Electricity can be costly, and 75 degrees is very warm for most people which is why the poster doesn't want to have to deal with this situation. The roommate thinks that she's in the right and when the poster said to dress warmer, she said nobody has a right to tell her what to wear.

If you have a roommate, you need to agree on rules before they move in so that they can't cause these kinds of problems. If possible, you want to have them sign an agreement of some kind so you have proof that they agreed to your rules.

Would you stand your ground if you were the poster and make your roommate deal with a lower temperature? Should the roommate get to set the thermostat to whatever she wants without having to at least pay extra for electricity?