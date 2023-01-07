Woman tears down a restaurant her husband loves from his childhood

People Getting Ready To Eat Chinese Food Photo by Ambitious Creative Co. - Rick Barrett on Unsplash

When you are young you may have favorites that you miss in the future. Showing someone what you once loved may not go too well if they didn't grow up with it too and see it how you do.

AITA for giving my husband my honest opinion after he asked?

A woman posted on Reddit about how her husband found out a Chinese restaurant in his hometown was still open. This got him excited and they decided to go there so he could show her how great it was.

His mother used to get him food from there once a week and he loved it every time. He ended up ordering a ton of food to show to her, which she thought was going overboard but she was willing to try it with him.

After they ate, she decided that she didn't like it. She thought they skimped on the meat with the rice and had other complaints about pretty much everything he ordered. When he asked her if the food was good, she gave her opinion on it.

Because she speaks how she feels, she thought he would be okay with her telling him what she thought. She basically said that she thought it was terrible and tore down the meals in a way that offended her husband.

There are a lot of people with a lot of different tastes. You cannot really expect everyone to like what you do but the issue her husband is having is that he has fond memories of the food which she basically said was gross.

Now she's wondering if she is in the wrong for talking about how terrible she thought the food was. She thinks that if her husband didn't have nostalgia blindness towards the food, he would've disliked it as much as her.

She said that her husband acted like she insulted his late mother and the top commenter said that she basically did when she tore down everything because his mom used to get him the food as a child as a special treat. They think that she should've just said it's not her favorite and left it there.

Is she in the wrong for tearing down his favorite place to eat instead of just saying it wasn't her favorite? Should he not get upset because he wanted to know how she felt and that means she should've been honest?