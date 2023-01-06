His daughter's boyfriend wrecked her car and he doesn't want to replace it

When you're young, it's likely that you won't listen to your parents at some point and will have some issues due to that. We all have been there, where we think we know what's best even if our elders have warned us about certain situations.

AITA for not buying my a daughter a new car

A man posted on Reddit about how his daughter's boyfriend wrecked her car. He told her no to let anyone else drive it but she ended up not listening and her boyfriend wrapped the car around a tree.

The poster told his daughter time and again not to let anyone else drive the vehicle. She's generally a good child and a good driver but since she's young she doesn't always think things through.

She ended up without a car and now she feels like a burden because she frequently needs rides to places. It's obvious that she feels bad about what happened, and she seems to not be seeing the boy any longer.

In an update, the poster says that he worked out a deal with the boy's parents. They don't want to be sued or anything and everyone wants to move on from his. That means that having money for a new car is not an issue at this time.

Vehicles are not cheap and when you have a car accident it can increase how much you have to pay for insurance. Getting in accidents at any age is never a good thing which is why letting others drive your car is a bad idea.

Do you think the poster should buy his daughter a new car and get over what happened? Should he stand his ground and not get her one because she didn't listen to him and needs to learn her lesson?