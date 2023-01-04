Woman doesn't want to pay for her partner's 18 year old child that is now living with them

A Spilled Jar Of Change Photo by Josh Appel on Unsplash

Having a child means that you're responsible for helping them out from time to time. If a child is not yours by blood then it can be hard to see a reason to help, especially when they're an adult.

AITA for not wanting to help my partner with his children’s expenses?

A 56 year old woman posted on Reddit about having to foot the bill for her partner's kids. She said that her partner moved in his 18 year old daughter so he could be closer to her which she agreed to.

While this made the poster uncomfortable because she's in charge of their expenses, she said it would be okay because she wanted her partner to be happy. However, her partner seems to have issues with affording his child so the poster ends up paying for things.

Now the poster is wondering if she's a bad person because she doesn't want to keep footing the bill for the daughter of her partner. To top it off, now he wants his teenage son to move in as well, which he definitely cannot afford.

Having kids is not cheap, even if they are an adult. When kids don't take care of their own expenses, they tend to need you to take care of every little thing for them until they get a job and fund themselves.

According to the poster her partner agreed to take care of the expenses related to his daughter. He will frequently borrow money to use on his daughter and he doesn't pay it back. There doesn't seem to be any indication that the 18 year old will work soon, which could help since they could get her to pay her own bills.

Because he now wants his teenage son from another relationship to move in as well, the poster is concerned that she'll end up being on the hook for his expenses too. Parents and kids need one another, but it seems like the poster is caught in the middle of a situation she's not happy about.

Should the poster be okay with footing the bill for her partner's daughter? Should the father figure out what he can do to make more money so he can afford his child?