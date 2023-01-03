Man skips gender reveal appointment to eat with a friend and his wife won't tell him the baby's gender

When you are going to have a child, it is sometimes important for the parents to know its gender. However, if one parent is less involved than the other, it can lead to some problems in their relationship.

AITA for refusing to tell my husband the gender of our baby after he skipped going to the dr appointment with me?

A woman posted on Reddit about how her husband skipped a gender reveal appointment with her doctor. The man didn't really want to go to the appointment because he made plans with a friend instead.

When the woman told him to come with her, he told her that he wanted to go out for fish and chips with a friend instead. They were planning to go to the appointment together, but he changed his mind at the last minute.

After he missed the appointment, he decided he wanted to know the gender of his child but his wife decided he didn't want to tell him since he missed the appointment. She said she's willing to die on this hill and won't let him know the gender which is causing him to get upset.

Couples tend to have issues no matter how perfect the relationships are that they are in. Something like counseling can help quite a bit if there are issues, but both parties have to be willing to work on the issue and learn to work together in general.

He has been blowing her phone up to ask about the gender of their child but she has been ignoring his calls and hanging up instead of talking about it. The man even got his mother to call the doctor to try to get the gender without her help, which didn't work out.

Gender reveal appointments are important to parents that want to know more about how to prepare for their child. Many parents decide to learn the gender and there are also some parents that would prefer to be surprised. You can learn a child's gender from 11 weeks on, in most cases.

Do you think that this woman is in the right and shouldn't have to share the gender of their child because he didn't want to go to the appointment? Should she be more understanding and let him know the baby's gender?

