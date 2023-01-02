Woman forgets to pack his ADHD meds and they don't have a good trip

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Exd6R_0k0ofAEH00
A Yellow Suitcase On A SidewalkPhoto byEgor MyznikonUnsplash

When you go on a trip anywhere, you need to make sure you pack things that are important like medications. If you are the one packing for a trip, it's easy to forget something so being careful is recommended.

AITA for not packing my boyfriend's ADHD medication in our suitcase for our trip which ruined the trip?

A woman posted on Reddit about how she planned a trip to Amsterdam with her boyfriend. She was in charge of packing the bulk of everything because her boyfriend has ADHD and isn't good at things like this.

She didn't, however, remember to pack his ADHD medications which caused the trip to not be as good as it could have been. He was in charge of his carry-on, which is why some think that he could've packed his own medication.

People with ADHD cannot function well without their medication a lot of the time. Because of that, the poster said that the trip didn't go as well as she wanted it to.

The poster thinks that her boyfriend should've remembered his own medication if he needed it so bad. She was responsible for most of the logistics for the trip so she was already very busy getting everything planned.

Is the poster the one in the wrong because she was responsible for packing everything and dealing with the plans in general? Should her boyfriend remember his own medications if he needs them to function?

Most of the top comments on this post say that the poster is not in the wrong because the boyfriend should've remembered his medication himself. One of the top comments does say she's in the wrong, but for the most part people are on her side.

# relationship# travel# mental health# ADHD# medications

