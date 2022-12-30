He got a hotel room because his wife kept crying after her father died

Sad Woman Behind A Rainy Window Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

When someone passes away, it can cause people that are left behind to be very distraught. We all grieve in different ways and one way can involve a lot of sadness.

AITA for getting a hotel room to stay in for the night because of my wife's constant sobbing?

A man made a Reddit post about how he got a hotel room to stay in after his wife's father passed away. They were staying together in a guest room and he couldn't get any sleep due to his wife crying constantly.

When he asked if his wife could please let him get some sleep, she couldn't stop her sobbing. As he gathered his things and left, his wife's mother asked what was going on and didn't seem happy when he told her.

Crying is very normal when someone passes away, especially if they were a loved one. It would seem like the poster didn't know how to help and that he just couldn't deal with the crying enough to get some sleep.

When people cry, it's a natural way to try to soothe themselves during a difficult situation. There are many benefits that come from crying and so it's a totally okay way to deal with losing a loved one.

Would you be mad at your partner if they didn't want to stick around due to your crying after a loss? Is it bad that the husband decided to get the hotel room, especially since he didn't do more to help his wife feel better?