Woman with a picky husband doesn't want to only cook what he likes

It's impossible to cook something every day that everyone in a home enjoys. But, when you're married you need to at least try to make something that you both like on a somewhat regular basis.

AITA for cooking things I know my husband doesn't like?

A woman posted on Reddit that she has a picky husband that doesn't always like what she cooks. He gives meals grades even though the poster says she doesn't like when he does that which means some meals get an F and won't be eaten.

The poster doesn't like when he grades meals because he seems to say his favorite dishes are at a B or C level so there's not much that he really enjoys. She says he won't stop with the grading thing which is frustrating to her.

Because of how picky her husband is, the poster is going to start cooking meals whether he likes them or not. She says that he can get takeout if he wants to eat something else.

He got his mother involved in this situation because he doesn't think it's fair that the poster wants to make meals that he doesn't like much. His mother doesn't really do much cooking but when she got involved she said she would never cook something her husband wouldn't like.

Picky eaters generally are that way due to some kind of trauma in their childhoods. You can actually get over being a picky eater if you work on your habits, but not everyone is willing to put time and effort into fixing themselves.

Recently the poster made a chicken curry dish which didn't go over well because her husband wanted to order something else to eat. But, he says that she should have to cover the cost of takeout since she's the one that makes food he doesn't want to eat.

The top comment on the post says that the poster is not in the wrong because he has other options if he doesn't like what his wife cooks. Many marriages fall apart because of conflict, but with some form of counseling it may be possible to get through an issue like this.

Would you be upset with your husband if he wouldn't eat a lot of what you cooked for him? Should the poster learn to cook meals that she knows her husband will like so he doesn't have to figure something else out?