His sister wants to split his inheritance even though she went no-contact

Hundred Dollar Bills On A Table Photo by Celyn Kang on Unsplash

When you have a loved one pass away when they are older, sometimes they may leave you some money. But, if you're left something and nobody else in the family is, it can cause some drama to happen.

AITA for refusing to give my sister any of my grandpas inheritance?

A man made a post on Reddit about how he has been left an inheritance of close to $50,000. However, his sister thinks that she should at least get half of the money.

His grandpa had some views that they didn't agree with and some of those views were negative when it came to his sister's life. His sister is gay and so she wouldn't visit him due to the fact that he doesn't like gay people.

Older people tend to have views that don't align with what the next few generations have as their lifestyles. Most to the grandpa's family didn't really come to visit and that's why the poster is the only one that got left money.

Now the poster's sister has been telling him that she should get half of the $50,000 that he left behind when he passed away. The way the poster sees it is that he spent a lot of time visiting his grandpa so he thinks it should all be his money.

Most people in the comments on the post say that the poster doesn't need to share his money with his sister. Since she quit talking to their grandfather, she doesn't really seem to have much support when it comes to the commenters.

Would you be expecting your sibling to share money with you if your grandfather left some money for them? Should the sister be quiet and not expect anything since she didn't visit or really like her grandpa anyways?