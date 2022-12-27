He doesn't want to pay for all of his kids to go on vacation

A Cruise Ship On The Water Photo by Adam Gonzales on Unsplash

When you want to go on a family vacation, it can cost a lot of money if you're not careful. There are plenty of ways to save money on travel but sometimes it's just not possible to afford it.

AITA For telling my 20yr old that she needs to pay for her share for our family vacation?

A man made a Reddit post about how he's planning to go on a cruise with his wife and kids. He has 3 kids but the oldest is 20 and he doesn't think he should have to pay to take her too.

Because they are going to need an extra room if they bring along the 20 year old, he told her that she needs to pay if she wants to go with them. This caused her to get upset because she thinks it shouldn't cost her anything.

A cruise can be costly and the poster wants to know if he's in the wrong by asking one of his kids to help pay. Since she's an adult, he figures it is not a big deal for her to figure out how to pay to go with them.

According to the top comment on the post, the poster is in the wrong because he should include all of his kids. Plus, one commenter points out that a 20 year old usually doesn't make enough money for this kind of thing anyways.

If you read the comments for a bit you will find a discussion that includes the detail that the 20 year old is his stepdaughter. People are pretty much saying that the poster is in the wrong and isn't a good person for this.

Do you think the poster should have to pay for his daughter to go since she's a part of the family? Should she have to pay extra to go because she's an adult and needs to deal with her own vacation costs?