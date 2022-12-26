Woman doesn't eat food that a child touched which offends her friend

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGTKg_0juuy9cW00
Person Preparing Some Food With A KnifePhoto byAlyson McPheeonUnsplash

It's not always easy to get a child to mind you, but it's possible to train them to be respectful of things around you. Germs can spread from children to others, especially when it comes to them putting random things in their mouth.

AITA for refusing to eat food at my friend’s house because her kid played with it?

A 27 year old female posted on Reddit about how she was visiting her friend named Tania who happens to have a little kid. His name is Nate and he's two years old in the events that have happened here.

Basically, the poster was at Tania's house to have some drinks and finger foods. There were other people there as well along with Tania and Nate.

As kids of this age do, Nate seems to put his hands in and around his mouth a lot. He was seen a few times by the poster messing with the food, including taking a bite before returning the food to where it was being served.

Germs are possible to spread from a child to an adult with little effort so the poster really didn't want to eat the food after seeing Nate bite and touch random pieces. It's clear that Nate wasn't really causing any problems with his mom who saw him do this.

The poster didn't say anything to Tania about what Nate was doing but she did avoid eating any of the food. After a while Tania got on the poster about not partaking which the poster responded to by talking about how Nate was getting his germs on the food.

This made Tania upset and she said something about how it's not that bad and that she should get over it. When this happened, the poster noticed someone else not eating and decided to just leave instead of pointing it out.

In this situation, the poster says that the food was just frozen foods that were heated up in the oven. In other words, it wasn't like the poster was avoiding food that was really expensive.

Now the poster is wondering if she was out of line or if Tania should've made sure that Nate didn't do this to the food. Sure, you can expect a kid to not listen from time to time but Tania saw Nate doing this to the food and said nothing.

Would you be mad at your friend if her kid was getting his saliva all over the food you were serving to guests? Should the poster just get over it and try not to think about the germs on the food from Nate?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# parenting# food# drama# childhood

Comments / 22

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
6925 followers

More from Jason's World

Woman with a picky husband doesn't want to only cook what he likes

It's impossible to cook something every day that everyone in a home enjoys. But, when you're married you need to at least try to make something that you both like on a somewhat regular basis.

Read full story
3 comments

His sister wants to split his inheritance even though she went no-contact

Hundred Dollar Bills On A TablePhoto byCelyn KangonUnsplash. When you have a loved one pass away when they are older, sometimes they may leave you some money. But, if you're left something and nobody else in the family is, it can cause some drama to happen.

Read full story
49 comments

He doesn't want to pay for all of his kids to go on vacation

A Cruise Ship On The WaterPhoto byAdam GonzalesonUnsplash. When you want to go on a family vacation, it can cost a lot of money if you're not careful. There are plenty of ways to save money on travel but sometimes it's just not possible to afford it.

Read full story
27 comments

Man throws out his wife's cooking because he was afraid it wasn't cooked right

It's possible to get very sick from food that is not cooked correctly. People that don't know how to cook need to read recipes and look at cooking tutorials to learn whether their food is cooked properly or not.

Read full story
7 comments

Man tells his pregnant fiancé that childbirth is gross

Hospital Bed With White Pillow And Blue BlanketPhoto byBret Kavanaugh/UnsplashonUnsplash. People that have seen childbirth will tell you that it's wonderful even if it's not very pretty. For some though, it's way too much to handle and they would rather not have to watch.

Read full story
9 comments

Man gets gifted expensive whiskey and throws it in the trash

An Empty Bottle On A Blank BackgroundPhoto byBobby Donald/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you quit drinking, you usually are going to be supported by those that are around you. However, there will sometimes be situations that test you so you need to be cautious when you're sober.

Read full story
2 comments

Parent lets their picky adult child get fast food during a wedding reception

3 Burgers With Fries And Some SaucesPhoto byShaafi Ali/UnsplashonUnsplash. Being a picky eater can cause all sorts of problems in your day to day life. Making choices because of your inability to eat regular foods can lead to issues socially and health-wise so you have to be careful.

Read full story
13 comments

Woman doesn't wake up her partner after being told her wakeups are annoying

Black Alarm Clock On TablePhoto byContent Pixie/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are not a morning person, getting someone to wake you up is sometimes necessary. But, if you were to treat that person poorly they may not want you to wake them up for very long.

Read full story
20 comments

Man has no self control and cannot stop drinking soda

A Row Of Refrigerated SodasPhoto byian dooley/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're able to quit a bad habit, it can be hard to stay on the right path. You have to have some self control and then you will be less likely to get back into something that's bad for you.

Read full story
24 comments

Person's brother moves out because his partner cannot move in

A Nice White And Black ApartmentPhoto byNaomi Hébert/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you have a romantic partner then you may see it as a problem if you aren't able to live with them. However, if someone owns their property, they generally can tell you who can and cannot stay in the building legally.

Read full story
12 comments

Retail worker knows their mom will get arrested for stealing soon

Woman With A Shopping Cart In A StorePhoto byVlad Frolov/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you have family that works at a store, sometimes they can get you a discount of some kind. However, if you were stealing from the store it may not make them too happy to know you used their name along the way.

Read full story
9 comments

She spends too much at bachelorette party and can't contribute to daughter's college fund

Someone Checking Out With A Black Payment CardPhoto byClay Banks/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you make enough money to save some back, you may want to use that money for your child to go to college. However, if you aren't careful, the account you're saving money in could take a hit and make it impossible for you to contribute for a while.

Read full story
5 comments

Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication

Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.

Read full story
58 comments

Father listens in on his son's therapy and asks for him to be more neutral

Man Sitting At A Desk Using A LaptopPhoto byBench Accounting/UnsplashonUnsplash. A lot of people now get therapy at home and that means that accidents can happen with people hearing something they shouldn't. Usually, therapy is private but you can't always expect people to know you're doing a session if you don't tell them about it.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman doesn't want her nieces to ruin her birthday again

A birthday balloon with the sky behind it.Photo byMorgan Lane/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you have children around, they can cause problems because they sometimes don't care about rules. Inviting them to something like a birthday party can end in trouble so it may be best to have them sit out this kind of event.

Read full story
36 comments

Adult decides to uninvite parents from a Christmas visit

A Holiday Train SetupPhoto byJohn Matychuk/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're in a strained relationship with your parents, having holidays plans can be a little tricky. Sure, you can have everyone meet up at your home or you can just go it alone so you don't have to worry about any drama.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman makes daughter return costume because it cost too much

An Orange And Black SkyPhoto byMukesh Naik/UnsplashonUnsplash. Costumes are always fun for people to buy because they can dress up with their friends and have a good time for one day out of the year. However, some people see spending money on a costume to be a waste of their money.

Read full story
10 comments

Person doesn't want random people parking in their yard during local events

Close Up Of A Vehicle In A DrivewayPhoto bySarah Brown/UnsplashonUnsplash. Having a home with a driveway is usually a good thing, when you can access it. If people start taking your driveway at random times, it can lead to problems because then there isn't much in the way of parking options available in many neighborhoods.

Read full story
54 comments

Woman evicts her roommate for not showering even after going for runs

A Shower Raining DownPhoto byChandler Cruttenden/UnsplashonUnsplash. It's important to have good hygiene, especially if you're going to be around others. You may not know how bad you smell if you don't take care of yourself and for some, that's a deal breaker when it comes to who they live with.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy