Woman doesn't eat food that a child touched which offends her friend

Person Preparing Some Food With A Knife Photo by Alyson McPhee on Unsplash

It's not always easy to get a child to mind you, but it's possible to train them to be respectful of things around you. Germs can spread from children to others, especially when it comes to them putting random things in their mouth.

AITA for refusing to eat food at my friend’s house because her kid played with it?

A 27 year old female posted on Reddit about how she was visiting her friend named Tania who happens to have a little kid. His name is Nate and he's two years old in the events that have happened here.

Basically, the poster was at Tania's house to have some drinks and finger foods. There were other people there as well along with Tania and Nate.

As kids of this age do, Nate seems to put his hands in and around his mouth a lot. He was seen a few times by the poster messing with the food, including taking a bite before returning the food to where it was being served.

Germs are possible to spread from a child to an adult with little effort so the poster really didn't want to eat the food after seeing Nate bite and touch random pieces. It's clear that Nate wasn't really causing any problems with his mom who saw him do this.

The poster didn't say anything to Tania about what Nate was doing but she did avoid eating any of the food. After a while Tania got on the poster about not partaking which the poster responded to by talking about how Nate was getting his germs on the food.

This made Tania upset and she said something about how it's not that bad and that she should get over it. When this happened, the poster noticed someone else not eating and decided to just leave instead of pointing it out.

In this situation, the poster says that the food was just frozen foods that were heated up in the oven. In other words, it wasn't like the poster was avoiding food that was really expensive.

Now the poster is wondering if she was out of line or if Tania should've made sure that Nate didn't do this to the food. Sure, you can expect a kid to not listen from time to time but Tania saw Nate doing this to the food and said nothing.

Would you be mad at your friend if her kid was getting his saliva all over the food you were serving to guests? Should the poster just get over it and try not to think about the germs on the food from Nate?