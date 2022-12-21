Man gets gifted expensive whiskey and throws it in the trash

An Empty Bottle On A Blank Background Photo by Bobby Donald/Unsplash on Unsplash

When you quit drinking, you usually are going to be supported by those that are around you. However, there will sometimes be situations that test you so you need to be cautious when you're sober.

AITA for throwing away the expensive whiskey my brother got me for my 40th?

A 40 year old male posted on Reddit about having a birthday celebration with his kids, wife, and some of his family. He quit drinking many years ago and so everyone knows that he doesn't allow alcohol in the home.

Apparently, his brother was getting tired of not having fun at birthdays so he decided to get some expensive whiskey in a rather old and heavy bottle. This didn't sit well with the poster and so they had a blowup.

Alcohol products can make a great gift and usually adults are happy with this sort of thing. But, the poster had been sober for over 6 years and didn't want to give up on his sobriety even if he could leave it at one drink. Generally, it's not smart to tempt fate.

The poster kept trying to get out of the situation because he tried to get his brother to just put the bottle on the balcony. His kids remembered the smell of the alcohol and so one of them almost had a panic attack just being near it.

When his brother wouldn't stop trying to pour him a drink, the poster decided to throw away the whiskey. He got a trash bag, threw it in there, and then took out the trash so the alcohol was no longer in the home.

This caused the brother to storm off and other people at the party like their mom said that the poster needs to apologize. Drinking is not easy to stop doing but apparently the brother didn't think bringing the alcohol around would cause problems.

Would you be upset if you gifted someone alcohol that didn't drink and they threw it away in front of you? Should the poster's brother know not to bring that kind of thing around their family?