Parent lets their picky adult child get fast food during a wedding reception

Being a picky eater can cause all sorts of problems in your day to day life. Making choices because of your inability to eat regular foods can lead to issues socially and health-wise so you have to be careful.

AITA for letting my son get fast food and bring it into a wedding reception?

This time a parent posted on Reddit about their son being a picky eater. The son is 22 years old and they were all at a wedding reception when he asked if he could get fast food instead of eating the available food.

When the son indicated that he was going to get fast food, others in the family asked him to get them specific items. Then, the food was taken into the reception where it was handed out to those that wanted something besides the buffet they had set up for the wedding.

Picky eating is something that develops when you are a child. You may have tied something negative to eating and that's why when you have certain foods around, they bring up negative feelings. There are also bigger issues that are tied to picky eating to look out for.

Fast food is not a typical food that people expect to have access to at a wedding. Since the son didn't like the food, he made it easier for him and others to get a different meal than what was sitting there for everyone to eat for free.

Would you make your son eat the food that was available to him instead of getting fast food? Is it okay that he got a special order because he's picky and it's not a big deal really?