Woman doesn't wake up her partner after being told her wakeups are annoying

If you are not a morning person, getting someone to wake you up is sometimes necessary. But, if you were to treat that person poorly they may not want you to wake them up for very long.

AITA for letting my gf sleep and miss her appointment?

A woman posted on Reddit about how her girlfriend is not a morning person. This is why she needs her help to wake up. Otherwise, she will just roll over and go right back to sleep.

The poster said that during this incident, she tried to wake her partner up and she got annoyed with the whole thing. The poster said that her girlfriend made a comment about how she expects another annoying wakeup.

Because the poster was just trying to help, she took offense to the comment about the wakeups not being good in general. She was just trying to help and so when her girlfriend had an appointment that day, she didn't try to wake her up again.

Being in a relationship sometimes means that one person is good with mornings while the other may not be at all. You can work on becoming a morning person but it will take time and quite a bit of effort to get it to work out for you.

When the poster didn't wake up her girlfriend, she missed her appointment. Now the poster is wondering if she was in the wrong for not continuing to wake up her girlfriend. It would've been easy to just keep trying to wake her partner up so she wouldn't be late.

Alarm clocks are something you have to train yourself to wake up to which means that without some kind of help, you may not get up on time. It's better to have someone come to help you get up, but it's not a good idea to belittle whoever is helping you.

Would you let your partner sleep after they said they didn't like the wakeup process? Should the poster have thicker skin next time and know that her girlfriend didn't mean to be rude when being woken up?