Person's brother moves out because his partner cannot move in

A Nice White And Black Apartment Photo by Naomi Hébert/Unsplash on Unsplash

If you have a romantic partner then you may see it as a problem if you aren't able to live with them. However, if someone owns their property, they generally can tell you who can and cannot stay in the building legally.

AITA for not letting my brother’s new wife live with us?

Someone posted on Reddit to ask if they should have to let their brother move a woman in. The poster is the one that such things need to go through and they said that they are not interested in a new roommate.

You generally have to get someone put on the lease if you want them to legally be able to live in a certain place. Without the woman being put on the lease, she's not really going to be treated as much more than a guest.

The poster ended up getting in an argument with their brother and that's why they made the post. They wanted to know whether or not they should feel bad about not letting their brother's new partner move in.

A lot of people can live in one place but you want to always make sure things don't get overcrowded. You also want to make sure you can trust whoever you're going to add to your lease since it gives them certain protections when it comes to making them move.

Now the poster says that his brother has moved out and he has been bouncing from shelter to shelter with the woman. The poster is now not sure if they were in the wrong and if they should've worked with their brother.

Would you let the woman move in if you were the poster? Should the poster not feel bad because the new female in the situation needs to hang out around everyone a bit more before she can be trusted?