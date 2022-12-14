Retail worker knows their mom will get arrested for stealing soon

Woman With A Shopping Cart In A Store Photo by Vlad Frolov/Unsplash on Unsplash

When you have family that works at a store, sometimes they can get you a discount of some kind. However, if you were stealing from the store it may not make them too happy to know you used their name along the way.

WIBTA if I let my mom get arrested?

A person posted on Reddit about how their mother has been stealing from the store they work at. Apparently she fills up carts and runs off with them and the last time she said she'd be back with the poster so they could use the discount.

The poster isn't really happy about this and doesn't share the discount usually because it's not for family. Also, the mother isn't very close to the poster so she didn't ask about doing this and seems to steal all the time too which is tied to the poster now that they found out about them being related.

At this time the store has been building a case against the mother and that's why they asked the poster not to say anything about her being watched. If the poster lets her continue what she's doing, she will end up being arrested for stealing multiple times.

Theft can be costly to a business, especially if they keep letting it happen. They need ample proof before they can build a case against someone, so if the poster's mom keeps stealing she will end up in serious legal trouble over it.

Because of the mom making a mess of things, the poster is now going to be watched at work more carefully. This is going to make the poster look bad, but it doesn't bother them too much because they never have or will steal anything.

Getting arrested for theft is embarrassing and it can put a bad mark on your record. Some people get fined while others may have to do something along the lines of community service. Either way, it will make the poster look bad to those they work with.

Would you tell your mother that she was being watched and can no longer steal anything from where you work? Does the poster need to just let the arrest happen so that his mother can learn her lesson?