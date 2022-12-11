Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication

Some pills coming out of a pill bottle Photo by Olga DeLawrence/Unsplash on Unsplash

If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.

AITA for not paying for my neighbor’s medication?

A woman posted on Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong for not paying for her neighbor's medication. Her neighbor decided to text her to see if she could help. When the poster said no, the neighbor tried to guilt trip her into doing it.

The medication seems to be for diabetes, but the poster wasn't 100% sure. The neighbor also suggested that the poster sell her belongings to help pay for the medication. They are on friendly terms, but they aren't family or anything according to the post.

Without medication for your diabetes, you are putting your health at risk. The poster decided to block the neighbor because the neighbor tried to guilt trip her into doing it. Why should she have to sell her things to pay for the medication when she isn't obligated to?

The poster doesn't understand why her neighbor doesn't just use a coupon from the internet or why it's up to her to sell something of hers to help. Now the poster wants to know if she is in the wrong for not wanting to help her neighbor get the medication.

Sometimes it's a good thing to help you neighbors but if they are not really that close to you or if you just don't have a lot of money, it's really hard to offer assistance. It would seem that the poster is not considered to be the one in the wrong when reading the replies to the post.

Would you help your neighbor even if you barely knew them? Should the neighbor get the medication some other way since it's not up to the poster to take care of it?