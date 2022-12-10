Father listens in on his son's therapy and asks for him to be more neutral

Man Sitting At A Desk Using A Laptop Photo by Bench Accounting/Unsplash on Unsplash

A lot of people now get therapy at home and that means that accidents can happen with people hearing something they shouldn't. Usually, therapy is private but you can't always expect people to know you're doing a session if you don't tell them about it.

AITA for suggesting to my son that he should be neutral with his therapist?

On Reddit, a father posted about overhearing his son's therapy session. He was in a room near where his son was having his session and the son was saying that his parents are the reason he needs therapy.

The son is living there for a bit and wanted to be around for the holidays. He is a college student and is 21 years old. In the post, it seems like he didn't tell his parents that he would be in therapy so they didn't know they would overhear anything.

According to the poster, his son was saying these things loudly and it seemed like he was really upset with his parents. After this happened, the poster brought up the fact that the son should be more neutral in his therapy sessions.

This caused a rift to form between the son and his parents. He got upset and told his father to basically stay out of his business and that he's an adult. The poster's wife also said that he should've treated the session as private. Most therapy is done in private so you can say anything without it being shared elsewhere, unless you say something about harming yourself or others.

Because of this interaction, the son decided to go back to his dorm to live and told his father that he doesn't want to spend Christmas with them. Now the poster's wife is upset and angry with him too. This is why he made the post to see if maybe he is in the wrong.

These days, many appointments take place from home. This generally is an easier way to get help without having to drive anywhere or worry about things like getting sick due to being around other people.

Would you apologize to your son for listening in even if it was an accident? Should the father have just ignored what he heard so that it didn't start any problems?