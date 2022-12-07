Adult decides to uninvite parents from a Christmas visit

A Holiday Train Setup Photo by John Matychuk/Unsplash on Unsplash

When you're in a strained relationship with your parents, having holidays plans can be a little tricky. Sure, you can have everyone meet up at your home or you can just go it alone so you don't have to worry about any drama.

AITA for uninviting my parents to Christmas?

A person posted on Reddit about how they were going to have a meetup with their parents for the Christmas holiday. The poster has 3 siblings but they're the only one without kids and are able to do things like travel to visit their parents on other holidays.

This year the poster invited their parents to their house, which the parents kept making excuses about. Every time the poster asked if they were coming to visit, which is about a 3 hour drive, they would say one of them weren't sure.

After a while the poster decided to just assume they were not coming so they could housesit and look after pets for money. The money is very needed and when the poster told his parents the visit wasn't happening, they seemed to get upset. Housesitting can pay well in a lot of cases.

Now the poster is wondering if they should've waited a bit longer for an answer since their parents seemed to have wanted to visit in the end. However, it's getting fairly close to the holidays so plans had to be made which is why the poster went with housesitting instead.

Holiday travel can be costly but 3 hours isn't too far to go to meet up with family. The poster says that they have a strained relationship as it is, so this probably made the situation a bit worse in the end. The main issue is that they didn't make their mind up within a reasonable amount of time.

Should the poster give up on housesitting and tell their parents to come over? Is it the parents that are in the wrong for not making plans already since it's so close to the holidays?