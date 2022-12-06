Woman makes daughter return costume because it cost too much

An Orange And Black Sky Photo by Mukesh Naik/Unsplash on Unsplash

Costumes are always fun for people to buy because they can dress up with their friends and have a good time for one day out of the year. However, some people see spending money on a costume to be a waste of their money.

AITA for making my daughter return a Halloween costume.

A mom posted to Reddit about how her daughter wanted a Halloween costume to wear with her friends for a costume contest. However, when the daughter told her mother that the costume cost her $80, the mother got upset and made her return it.

The daughter works 5 days a week so it was her own money. The costume with its accessories got returned and so the daughter's friends had to get a replacement for the contest. They ended up winning without the daughter, which included a $100 Visa gift card.

If the daughter had to split the gift card with her friends, the costume would've not been worth the money. But, the daughter would have been able to enjoy the event with her friends and that's why the daughter is still upset, even though Halloween was a bit over a month ago now.

Halloween costumes are somewhat expensive since you don't wear them more than once usually, but the daughter saw it as an investment in an experience with her own friends. Her mother, however, doesn't want her daughter to waste money like that and to be responsible.

Is the mother in the wrong for making her daughter return the costume and miss out on having a good time with her friends? Should the daughter quit being mad and be happy that she didn't end up wasting her money?

In the long run knowing how to save money is a good thing but the whole situation seems to be a bit difficult to justify since the daughter was making her own money. Some experiences, after all, are worth spending money on, especially when you're young and don't have to worry about things like the rent.