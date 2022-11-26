Man gets father kicked out of the house his grandfather owns

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJdLu_0jOMVUHv00
A Few Homes In A Nice NeighborhoodPhoto byDillon Kydd/UnsplashonUnsplash

When people go to college, they need a place to stay. A college student generally doesn't have a lot of money so staying with their parents may be one of their only options.

AITA for getting my dad kicked out of home?

A man posted on Reddit about how his father just adopted a child that's around a year old and the poster was asked to stay in the basement. The home is owned by the poster's grandfather. The poster's father and his wife live there along with their adopted child.

The poster started to go to college and when he found out that the adopted child was going to take his room, he figured that he would tell his grandfather what was going on. He didn't want to move to the basement of the home because that would mean he'd have to get rid of some of his belongings.

Instead of letting his father and his family have the home the way they want it, the poster told the grandfather everything since it was his house. The grandfather got mad at the poster's father and told him that him and his wife have a month to move out.

Now the poster is hearing that he's a bad person from his father and his father's wife. He just wanted his room back and now everyone except him has to find a new place to live. The grandfather probably gave the father and his wife a month to move out since it's illegal to just throw someone out on the street suddenly in most areas.

Would you tell on your father if he gave away your room to a child he just adopted? Should the poster not have a say and be happy with the basement he was allowed to stay in instead of his own room?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# family# real estate# drama# adoption

Comments / 44

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
6056 followers

More from Jason's World

Woman doesn't want to quit her job and let her husband support everyone

A Small Brown Takeout BoxPhoto byKelly Sikkema/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you have a family, you have to make sure you can afford to take care of everyone. One person can sometimes do the bulk of the work outside of the home sometimes while the other takes care of the kids, but that's not always what everyone wants.

Read full story
3 comments

Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings

A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.

Read full story
64 comments

Woman wants to move away from home without first telling her parents

Man Moving Suitcases Out Of A HomePhoto byConvertKit/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why people move away from home. When you're a certain age, you need to have a plan because you won't be taken care of forever. It's not always easy to move away and be on your own, but it is something most of us have to go through.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman accidentally feeds her son's vegetarian friend a meat dish

A Meat Pie On A PlatePhoto byJelleke Vanooteghem/UnsplashonUnsplash. Vegetarians can be many ages and so that means kids can go vegetarian as well. If you had a kid over at your house that couldn't eat meat, you may not know what to do if the child ended up wanting to eat it anyways.

Read full story
8 comments

Man doesn't let his daughter eat candy a stranger gave them

A Chocolate Bar With Pieces Broken OffPhoto byTamas Pap/UnsplashonUnsplash. When a stranger gives your child candy, it may not be a good idea for it to be eaten just to be on the safe side. However, some people may think it's fine to trust a stranger and that others are being a little too paranoid at times.

Read full story
3 comments

She wanted to wait for the police after an automobile accident

Someone Holding A Thanksgiving TurkeyPhoto byClaudio Schwarz/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you get into a wreck with someone, it's usually a good idea to get the police involved. However, in some instances it is best to just swap information and go on about your day. It generally will depend on where the accident happens and whether you feel okay with letting someone else drive off in general.

Read full story
9 comments

Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind

A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.

Read full story
40 comments

Man kicks out sister for telling his wife how to parent

Man And Pregnant Woman Holding HandsPhoto byWes Hicks/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're around a new family, it can be tempting sometimes to tell the parents how to do a great job at parenting. However, not all advice is welcome for some people and sometimes you just need people to leave you alone and let you handle parenting your own way.

Read full story
10 comments

Teenager tells her father's girlfriend that she isn't her mother

Parent And Child Painted On A SurfaceSuzi Kim/Unsplash. How long after your parent gets a new partner should it take before you consider that partner someone you'd listen to? They generally will never completely be seen as an actual parent, but many times you do have to still treat a partner of a parent as someone you respect.

Read full story
35 comments

Man still living at home feels the need to lock everything up

Living with your family as an adult can bring a lot of challenges to your life. Whether you're planning to move soon or not, there can be times where family members clash. While saving to move, it may become necessary to make some changes to avoid problems.

Read full story
23 comments

Man's girlfriend wants him to stop spoon feeding his sister around her

Two Spoons And A Fork On A Hard SurfaceAnna Kumpan/Unsplash. Sometimes people do things with their family members that others would see as strange. In some cases, it may make people so uncomfortable that they want the weird activities to stop around them altogether.

Read full story
49 comments

Woman doesn't want to donate to her cousin's dental implant fund

Typewriter With A Page Saying DonationsMarkus Winkler/Unsplash. If you had a rough life, you may get in to habits that cause you to have various health problems. However, if you couldn't pay for it then asking for help may be one of the ways you deal with it. After all, getting dental implant work done can be expensive.

Read full story
34 comments

Son won't give mother his boss's phone number for emergencies

A Person That Seems To Be AnnoyedChristian Erfurt/Unsplash. Sometimes your parents will worry about you and other people have the opposite experience. However, there are times when children feel like they are not being treated like they are adults. Either way, it can cause drama when a child doesn't want to cooperate with their parents.

Read full story
17 comments

Teenager's mother wants him to spend his money on their family

When you're young, you generally don't have to worry about bills or feeding a family. But, in some instances when you come across money, your family may benefit from it. Not every family is the same but today we'll discuss a situation to see if sharing with the poster's family is warranted.

Read full story
45 comments

Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife

People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?

Read full story
63 comments

Person gets free plants but then the neighbor wants them back

It's a lot of work dealing with a mental health issue and you can make big mistakes during an episode. Before you judge someone and what they're going through, it's good to know that we all make mistakes that we might need help getting out from under.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman has a few drinks next to someone in recovery at a comedy show

Empty Stage With Chairs On Itstefano stacchini/Unsplash. When you quit drinking, it can be hard to go out because drinking is a big part of a lot of events. Generally, if you just tell people you don't want to drink they will leave you alone about it so you don't have to think about drinking any further.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman was locked out and now wants to change the WiFi password

The Outside Of An Apartment BuildingDaniel Brubaker/Unsplash. Having roommates can be a bit of a pain in a lot of cases. They can just not be a good fit for you and when that's the case it's really hard to justify spending money on anything that they can benefit from.

Read full story
13 comments

Man doesn't enjoy mushrooms but his partner keeps cooking with them

Cooking With A Lot Of Mushroomsengin akyurt/Unsplash. If you were living with a partner it would be pretty clear whether or not they liked your favorite meals pretty quickly. Some people will not eat certain foods and will go out of their way to avoid them due to them disliking something like the texture or taste.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy