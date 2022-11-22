She wanted to wait for the police after an automobile accident

Someone Holding A Thanksgiving Turkey Photo by Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash on Unsplash

When you get into a wreck with someone, it's usually a good idea to get the police involved. However, in some instances it is best to just swap information and go on about your day. It generally will depend on where the accident happens and whether you feel okay with letting someone else drive off in general.

AITA for potentially ruining a welfare family’s Thanksgiving?

A 40 year old female posted on Reddit about a car accident she had with a stranger. In this accident, she had her driver's side door hit when she had the right of way and the damage was pretty significant. The person that got into the accident with her sat in her car and waited for the poster to approach.

The poster has said that because of a past incident with someone and due to not contacting the police at that time, she had to pay for the damages out of her own pocket. This is why she decided that during this more recent accident, it was best to have everyone wait for the police.

When the poster told the woman that she was going to want to wait for the police, the woman said that she couldn't because she was trying to get in line for her free Thanksgiving turkey. Waiting for the police would mean that her family would have to find another way to get a turkey because she had no money to buy one.

The woman told the poster that she was on welfare and her husband just lost his job so they weren't able to afford a turkey this year. There are many places in many areas that will help the poor during the holidays. The poster didn't want to cave and let her leave the scene of the accident, even though they could've just exchanged information.

Now the poster is wondering if she's a bad person for potentially ruining the Thanksgiving of the woman and her family. Everything could've been dealt with another way potentially and now the poster feels a bit guilty about waiting for the police.

Would you want to wait for a police officer to come help out when an accident occurred if they technically didn't need to be there? Should the poster have let the woman go since her family needed the turkey?