Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind

When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.

WIBTA for denying my deceased father's girlfriend the only two things she wanted from his estate 'to remember him by"

A poster on Reddit has asked recently whether or not they should have to give their father's girlfriend two of his belongings after he passed away. Apparently they are a silver bowl and a wristwatch that were worth about $10,000 each.

The girlfriend wasn't in the will so she wasn't left anything. According to the poster, the girlfriend is well off but the poster isn't so they want to keep the items for themselves and the other people that were left behind after the father's death.

$10,000 is a lot of money and could really provide a boost to someone that needed help with their finances. The average account balance, according to one study, was just $4500 in the US but there are people out there with much less to work with.

There is no telling if the items actually meant something to the girlfriend or if she knows what they're worth so she wants them because of that. The poster said that if they keep the items, they will probably get sold since many of the people the father left behind could use the money.

Now the poster is wondering if they would be in the wrong if they told the girlfriend that she cannot have the expensive items. Since she was not in the will, she legally wasn't left anything anyways and there's not much she can do about the poster wanting to keep the items.

Would you be willing to hand over 2 expensive items to your father's girlfriend if you needed the money from selling them? Should the girlfriend get to have these items because she was close to the father before he passed away?

