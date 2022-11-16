Woman doesn't want to donate to her cousin's dental implant fund

Typewriter With A Page Saying Donations Markus Winkler/Unsplash

If you had a rough life, you may get in to habits that cause you to have various health problems. However, if you couldn't pay for it then asking for help may be one of the ways you deal with it. After all, getting dental implant work done can be expensive.

AITA for saying my cousin's position is a consequence of his own actions and refusing to donate to his GoFundMe?

A 19 year old female posted on Reddit that she has a cousin who is a 31 year old male that has had an unhealthy lifestyle. Because of his lifestyle, he now needs dental implants so he started a fund through a donation website to see if he could get help with paying for them.

The poster says that she knows that her cousin has been smoking cigarettes and marijuana for a long time daily. He also likes to drink a lot of soda on a daily basis so that contributed to the dental issues, according to the poster. Smoking and drinking soda are really bad for your teeth, after all.

When the poster's cousin realized that he'd need dental implants and set up his donation fund, his sister wanted the poster to donate some money. The sister insists on asking what the poster makes at her job and things of that nature to see if it's possible to help.

Now the poster is wondering if they are in the wrong for not wanting to share any financial information and because she just doesn't want to help. She thinks that her cousin caused his own problems and so she shouldn't have to pay to deal with it.

If you had a cousin that needed money for dental implants, would you feel like you had to help out? Is the cousin's sister being ridiculous because she keeps asking the poster to donate and for financial information?