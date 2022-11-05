Woman was locked out and now wants to change the WiFi password

The Outside Of An Apartment Building

Having roommates can be a bit of a pain in a lot of cases. They can just not be a good fit for you and when that's the case it's really hard to justify spending money on anything that they can benefit from.

WIBTA If I Change the WiFi Password?

This poster said on Reddit that she was locked out of her apartment. Apparently the door has an auto-lock on it that she isn't used to. When she left the apartment to get some delivered groceries, the door locked behind her and because she wasn't prepared, she was locked out.

When she realized what happened, she contacted her roommates and they wouldn't come to help. The poster said that she offered to pay for them to take an Uber to come out and help her get back into the apartment, but they wouldn't assist.

A neighbor was able to help the poster pick the lock so she was able to get back into the apartment. Picking a simple lock isn't too tough to do with the right tools if you know what you're doing. After getting back in, it made her realize that she spends a lot of money helping out in the apartment which doesn't seem to even be appreciated.

Now the poster is wondering if she should change the WiFi password since she's the one that's paying for the apartment's internet. She also bought some kitchenware that everyone uses and is thinking of locking that up so nobody but her can use it.

The post says that the poster has tried to get her roommates to throw down money on various expenses to make the apartment more comfortable. She said that with the WiFi, one of the roommates said they don't need it so they don't want to help pay for it.

Internet services on average cost from about 36 dollars to around 60 dollars. It's not really possible to figure out what the kitchenware costs from the post but it probably was a good chunk of money for the poster since they think it's unfair to have to share.

Would she be in the wrong for changing the WiFi password and putting away the kitchenware since nobody else wants to pay for anything? Should she handle this another way because it's not fair to take away the WiFi in general?

