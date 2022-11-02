Woman doesn't want to go to deceased brother's 30th birthday party

A Group Of Birthday Balloons Adi Goldstein/Unsplash

When someone passes away, it can be difficult for some people to move on. They may still have events that they dedicate to those that pass away and while that works for some, it doesn't work for others.

AITA for not wanting to go to my dead brother’s 30th birthday party?

A poster on Reddit was asked if she could attend her dead brother's 30th birthday party soon but she doesn't want to. Her brother passed away when she was 7 and he was 12.

The family of the poster has said that it's important for her to go to this celebration and she is at a point where she feels like it's time to let go. She has been working on dealing with the grief for a long time and every year they usually want her to at least get a card and go out for a meal.

While they were out for the deceased brother's 29th birthday, the poster's mother said that she was planning a big birthday party for family and friends next year. However, the poster doesn't want to keep celebrating the brother's death since it was traumatic to her as a child and she wants to move on.

The poster said that she watched her brother deteriorate from cancer as a child and that it was very traumatic. Going through cancer can be a long and difficult process. It took her many years to get to a point where she could move on so she doesn't want to do the birthday party and she also doesn't want to keep celebrating these birthdays.

The poster's mother told her that she is being awful and now the family is being cold towards her. She was asking the internet if she should feel bad because she has a mental health decline every time she has to deal with birthdays for her deceased brother.

When there is a traumatic event in your childhood, it can make it hard for you to live life when you're reminded of the trauma. One symptom of a mental health issue related to trauma called PTSD is experiencing extreme anxiety when you're reminded of a traumatic event in some way.

Do you think the poster should suck it up and do what her family wants of her even if it means taking a hit to her mental health? Would you instead say that it's best for her to stand her ground if she wants to move on from this now?