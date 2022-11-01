Parent gives out movie tickets to son's class and some parents are not happy

Movie Theater With Empty Seats Felix Mooneeram/Unsplash

Movies are something we can all enjoy no matter what our ages are. You would think that parents would appreciate it if you gave your child's whole class movie vouchers, but that is not how this situation worked out for one parent.

AITA for giving movie vouchers for Halloween?

A parent posted on Reddit about how they gave a class of 17 children movie vouchers for Halloween. They thought that this would go over well because the movies can be expensive. The vouchers let 1 child get into a movie, a small soda, small popcorn, and a small candy.

The idea seemed to be a good one for the parent but unfortunately, at the end of class there were 3 parents waiting there because they were upset. They were wondering why there weren't extra tickets for their other kids.

Basically, they wanted more tickets for all of their children because they thought they shouldn't have to spend anything for their kids to go to the movies. They figured if one of their kids got a voucher, there should be more available for their other children even though they weren't in the class.

This happened at a private school and all of the parents involved with the children in the class agreed to send treats for everyone to enjoy. The poster had access to discount vouchers through their work and so they thought it would be a perfect way to treat the children in the class.

Candy can be costly just like a trip to the movies. For candy that you give out to trick or treaters, you can easily spend 100 dollars in a few hours. There are probably less kids in the class than trick or treaters that would come to your door, but the movie vouchers are probably still a good replacement when you compare the overall costs.

All in all the idea seemed to go over well with most of the parents but because of the 3 that were not happy, the poster decided to ask if they were wrong to be annoyed about this. The poster thinks that the 3 parents are just being greedy and should be happy with what they get.

Would you be mad if one of your children got a free movie voucher that let them get to see a movie with popcorn, soda, and candy but your other children didn't? Is it unfair to the poster to have to deal with parents being mad at them for this situation?