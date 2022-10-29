Man agrees to quit using laundry service to make his partner happy as long as he doesn't have to help

Laundry In A Dryer In Pink And Blue Lighting engin akyurt/Unsplash

A lot of us have chores that we'd rather not do and there are services out there that can help with this kind of thing in some instances. There are people out there that will do all they can to get out of doing certain chores and then there are those that would rather these chores be done quickly since they think they're not that terrible.

AITA for not wanting to do Laundry?

A man on Reddit posted that he didn't want to have to do laundry so he was using a service that cost 130 dollars a month. The service sends someone out once a week and they do everything for him from sorting the clothing before washing to taking care of the ironing for him.

His female partner ended up moving in with him and thought that the service was a lot of money so she started telling him that she would deal with it for him instead. He didn't want to go that route but when his partner moved in she hated that her clothing was being held hostage by the service on a regular basis.

The male in this situation has said that he despises doing laundry even if it means doing small parts of it like folding the clothing. When his partner kept complaining about the service, he gave it up as long as she was willing to do all of the laundry for him and herself.

Eventually she started to ask him to do small parts of the laundry after cancelling the service like loading the clothes into the washer. He went on to say that he doesn't mind doing any other chores in the home, as long as it's not laundry. But she kept pushing him to do more of the laundry even though he wanted the service to do it instead.

Laundry can take quite a bit of time so of course over time his partner wanted him to help with it since she was busy a lot of the time. This annoyed the male and he ended up getting online to ask if he's being unreasonable by getting annoyed that he cancelled the service and now has to do more and more of the laundry that he didn't want to do in the first place.

It can be tough to live with someone, especially when you have to do chores that are related to living together. They seem to have a decent relationship but this issue seems to be a point of contention, especially after he cancelled the service and had her take over the laundry.

In my opinion, he should've been able to keep using the service and if she didn't like it she could've just dealt with her own laundry herself. He says that his friends think he's being childish but I can see why he's annoyed that he cancelled the service when it was agreed that he wouldn't have to deal with it.

How do you feel about this situation? Would you be upset if you cancelled the service or do you think the poster needs to get into doing the laundry since it's not really that bad?