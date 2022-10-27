Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqirR_0inWxwI100
Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash

Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.

AITA for getting dozens of cars towed?

The poster's home is in an area where some businesses can only be accessed by parking on the street. In other words, their driveway is blocked quite often because if people are even blocking the driveway by an inch, the poster cannot get out of the driveway.

In the poster's place of residence, there are laws that say you cannot park within 5 feet of a residential driveway and that you cannot block a driveway in general. There are not enough people doing parking enforcement in the area so it's up to the poster to call the violators in if they're in the way.

Half of the people that the poster told about this said that it's perfectly within their rights to get these vehicles towed. The other half said that the poster is in the wrong and shouldn't have people towed. Towing is an industry that generates billions of dollars per year and can be a big pain for people to deal with if they get their vehicle towed.

As time has gone on, the poster has had at least 3 dozen vehicles towed. The towing companies know that this is likely to happen in the area so they advertise to all of the residents by mailing them things like ads and refrigerator magnets.

If you were someone that got blocked in, would you call the towing company? Is it a bad sign when the towing company is so happy with you calling in vehicles that they send you a special card on Christmas like the poster gets?

There are many laws that are broken every day and not all of them are dealt with by anyone. Is it better for the poster to call the towing company or should the poster find a way to warn people so they don't end up having to deal with the towing company?

In my personal opinion, I think that the poster has every right to get vehicles towed. However, if I saw someone parking I probably would warn them before I did anything just so they knew that it was going to happen if they didn't move.

# business# law# cars# crime# community

Comments / 68

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years.

Oregon State
3963 followers

