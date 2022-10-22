Woman gives food to homeless person that her mother in law made for her

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xkp7p_0iiur6GT00
Curry Served On White PlateTom Dillon/Unsplash

When people make food for you to enjoy, usually you are thankful and want to eat it. However, sometimes there are cooks out there that are not as good as they think they are and getting gifted food by them can be a negative experience.

AITA for giving the food my Mother in Law cooked to a homeless man?

This post on Reddit is about a woman who is pregnant that was having a craving for the curry that she made to eat later. Her husband was out of town and his mother is known for not adding spices or making food enjoyable at all in the name of being healthy. Of course, even when you look into her claims, you can learn that there are plenty of cooking oils that are healthy.

The female that posted this said that her husband was not really into food and she just thought he was picky since he showed a lot of signs of being a picky eater. However, after they lived together and she cooked for him, she found out that he liked most foods if they are made right.

His mother would frequently make foods without any extra flavor and would only cook with one type of oil. Needless to say, the food she makes is something that not many enjoy so that's where the post asks the question about the food.

In this post, the pregnant woman is going to get her curry from the fridge only to find a dish made by her mother in law in its place. When she contacted the mother in law to ask about where her curry was, she said that it tasted spoiled so she made her something healthy. It was just fish that she made with no spices.

Since she didn't want to eat that, she ended up ordering takeout and then gave the food the mother in law made to a homeless person. Someone saw her doing that and now there are two sides to the issue.

One side says the pregnant woman was wrong to give it away and then there's the side of people that have tried the food the mother in law makes that know why it was given away. Which side are you on?

Would you be offended if someone gave away the food you made for them because they didn't want to eat it?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# family# pregnant# food# homeless

Comments / 45

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
3567 followers

More from Jason's World

Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house

Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?

Read full story
66 comments

Teenager doesn't want to watch twins for sister as often as before

Woman And 2 Babies Sitting On CouchAlexander Dummer/Unsplash. Many of us have family that expect us to help in certain situations. However, after a certain point, I feel like you have to stand up for yourself or else you're going to end up doing way too much for your family for little to no reward.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman injures herself to get out of going to work

Someone Putting A Bandage On InjuryDiana Polekhina/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I was once living in a motel room at a place where there were quite a few characters. There was a woman that didn't want to go to work, so she thought she would get creative. The way she decided to injure herself was a bit ridiculous and is something I would never considering doing to myself.

Read full story

Mentally ill woman thinks boyfriend was up to something when he was taking the trash out

Woman With Light Shining On HerAndrey Svistunov/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had an interesting time living with a girlfriend at one point in my life who had mental health issues. She used to be so convinced that I was up to something, it would cause all kinds of problems in our lives. It was terrible because I never did anything like cheat but she would treat me like I did.

Read full story
38 comments

Man wastes the time of scammers as revenge

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. I used to deal with scammers trying to take money from me and so one day I had enough and decided to waste as much of their time as possible. They ended up spending multiple hours dealing with me over the course of a week and in the end they were left with nothing but wasted time.

Read full story
16 comments

Man decides to take time off but to not tell family and friends

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. At one point I had so much to do all the time that after work, I could not relax. So, to make sure I had ample time when I took vacation time from work, I didn't let anyone know that I was taking time off. That way, I could spend all of my time doing whatever I wanted instead of what others needed me for.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman doesn't want to try for kids due to dreams

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. My friend was with a woman for about 8 years and everything was looking good. They were waiting to start trying to have a child because they both wanted to make sure their careers were in a good place. Right when it was almost time for them to try, his wife decided to put it off for a strange reason.

Read full story
2 comments

She tries to steal from me so I trapped her

Wooden Shed Surrounded By GrassKevin Jarrett/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I used to work a couple of jobs so I wasn't home much. However, at one point there was a woman I noticed that was going through yards while I happened to be at home. I decided that if she got into my yard, I would capture her and contact the police.

Read full story

Mom won tickets to a show but I had a hard time getting in

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and my mom; used with permission. My mother used to work as a computer operator at a big company. Her job allowed her to listen to the radio and she would frequently take part in contests where you'd call in and answer questions. One time, she won tickets to an awesome concert, but I ran into issues so I couldn't go.

Read full story

Man doesn't cash out and loses his money

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. My friend was new to investing but he heard some good things about cryptocurrency. It worked out well for him for a while, but he didn't cash out at the right time. He now knows better and probably will regret not backing out earlier for the rest of his life.

Read full story
4 comments

Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.

Read full story
29 comments

Man breaks his ankle and refuses to take pain medications

Lots Of Bottles For MedicationsHaley Lawrence/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. I have a friend that used to be prescribed a lot of pain medications for a condition that made him feel pain in his body pretty much constantly. However, after he went through some treatments he was able to get off of the medications. He then broke his ankle and because of his experience with quitting medications, he didn't want to take any risks.

Read full story
23 comments

Man couldn't get job while homeless due to lack of an ID

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. People always tell me that if they were homeless, they wouldn't be lazy so they could work their way out of it. However, they don't know just how difficult it is to get a job from a position of homelessness when you have nothing to your name. The last thing I wanted was to be stuck on the streets, but at first it was clear that getting things going for myself was not going to be easy.

Read full story
4 comments

Man fell asleep in the middle of a crosswalk in front of me

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I used to live in a large city, I used to see all kinds of weird thing happen. At one point I was walking with a man who asked me for money. I told him I didn't have anything and he kept following me around. Eventually, the police had to come get him off of the ground in the middle of a crosswalk.

Read full story

Woman buys shirts but won't let boyfriend wear them when she's working

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my girlfriends had very odd views about relationships. At one point, she bought me some clothes and would only let me wear them when she was around. I wanted to share what I went through to see if anyone else thinks it's as ridiculous as I do.

Read full story
11 comments

Man walks out of fast food job due to a lack of training

Fast Food Worker Putting Together A SandwichMarcel Heil/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've had a few jobs that were good and a few that were not a good fit for me. One of the shortest jobs I ever had was around 2 hours. The people working at a certain fast food place caused me to back out of working there and I think I had a good reason to walk away.

Read full story
27 comments

Neighbor's daughter did some damage and her parents denied it

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was growing up, we had quite a few neighbors on one side of the house. At one point there was a pastor and his family staying there for a while. They had a daughter and I remember a time where they just couldn't believe she did something bad.

Read full story
13 comments

Man has health problem tied to energy drink consumption

Energy Drink Can With Orange BackgroundAlexander Sinn/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. When I was much younger, energy drinks were becoming this big thing that everyone was involved in. They were being sold everywhere and there were so many drinks coming out that you could get a new one every day if you wanted for many weeks in a row. However, I found out through a friend that they weren't the best choice in the way of getting caffeine.

Read full story
17 comments

A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems

The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy