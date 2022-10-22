Woman gives food to homeless person that her mother in law made for her

Curry Served On White Plate Tom Dillon/Unsplash

When people make food for you to enjoy, usually you are thankful and want to eat it. However, sometimes there are cooks out there that are not as good as they think they are and getting gifted food by them can be a negative experience.

AITA for giving the food my Mother in Law cooked to a homeless man?

This post on Reddit is about a woman who is pregnant that was having a craving for the curry that she made to eat later. Her husband was out of town and his mother is known for not adding spices or making food enjoyable at all in the name of being healthy. Of course, even when you look into her claims, you can learn that there are plenty of cooking oils that are healthy.

The female that posted this said that her husband was not really into food and she just thought he was picky since he showed a lot of signs of being a picky eater. However, after they lived together and she cooked for him, she found out that he liked most foods if they are made right.

His mother would frequently make foods without any extra flavor and would only cook with one type of oil. Needless to say, the food she makes is something that not many enjoy so that's where the post asks the question about the food.

In this post, the pregnant woman is going to get her curry from the fridge only to find a dish made by her mother in law in its place. When she contacted the mother in law to ask about where her curry was, she said that it tasted spoiled so she made her something healthy. It was just fish that she made with no spices.

Since she didn't want to eat that, she ended up ordering takeout and then gave the food the mother in law made to a homeless person. Someone saw her doing that and now there are two sides to the issue.

One side says the pregnant woman was wrong to give it away and then there's the side of people that have tried the food the mother in law makes that know why it was given away. Which side are you on?

Would you be offended if someone gave away the food you made for them because they didn't want to eat it?