Teenager doesn't want to watch twins for sister as often as before

Woman And 2 Babies Sitting On Couch Alexander Dummer/Unsplash

Many of us have family that expect us to help in certain situations. However, after a certain point, I feel like you have to stand up for yourself or else you're going to end up doing way too much for your family for little to no reward.

Sure, it's okay to help out when you can, but being expected to be there every day all day for something like babysitting is a really big ask for someone, especially a high school student.

AITA for not wanting to babysit my nephew and niece anymore?

In this Reddit post you will find the poster talking about how they were asked to watch their sister's twins for a while. At first this started with the poster being available most days for many hours to watch their nephew and niece for their sister while also being a high school student.

As time went on, it was clear to the poster that they were being required to watch the twins for a lot longer than they originally planned to. The poster didn't mind helping when they could, but now that they need to get back to going to school, they can't really help as often.

The poster's sister said that she cannot afford childcare and wanted the poster to keep watching the twins from 10 in the morning to 6 at night indefinitely. At first it was just supposed to be a few weeks and then it became expected of the sibling to watch their sister's twins every day all day.

Eventually, the poster decided to agree to only 3 days a week instead of 5. Now they have just said they only want to help 2 days a week. Now the poster is wondering if they are in the wrong for standing up to their sister so that they are not providing babysitting all the time.

According to tips related to babysitting, you need to come up with what amounts to a plan. By being prepared for children, you can better care for them. Having the job forced on you is not fair, especially if you want the children to be properly cared for.

Half of the poster's family have sided with the sister and others say the poster is in the right. What do you think? Should this poster be available at all times, including school days, to watch their sister's baby twins?