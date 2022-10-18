Woman injures herself to get out of going to work

Someone Putting A Bandage On Injury Diana Polekhina/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I was once living in a motel room at a place where there were quite a few characters. There was a woman that didn't want to go to work, so she thought she would get creative. The way she decided to injure herself was a bit ridiculous and is something I would never considering doing to myself.

The chair outside of my motel room is where I would hang out and play on my phone from time to time. On this day the woman in question was out there and chatting with someone close to where I was hanging out. She was upset that she had to work and was asking another resident for ideas about how to get out of it.

She was told by the person she was chatting with that she could pretend to get injured and so she said she had a great idea. I was sitting close to where she parked her car and then I saw her walk towards it. None of the people around outside were expecting what she was about to do.

When she got closer to her car, she opened the door and put her pointer finger where the door would close on it and she suddenly slammed the door closed. It broke her finger and she let out a yelp. Shen then said she needed to go to the hospital and everyone was pretty shocked so we all just silently watched her drive away in her car towards the hospital.

After a few hours I was back outside and she came back from the ER with her finger wrapped up. She also had some kind of prescription medication on her. She looked at me and said she was able to get the day off and could enjoy herself while taking the pain medications. I just nodded like I understood because I didn't know what to say.

I don't think I've ever seen someone do something so drastic to get out of work. I am not sure if she was really into the prescription medication which is what inspired her or if she really didn't want to go to work that bad. It probably was a mixture of both but I never did ask for more information.

What if she would've done so much damage she lost the ability to use her finger? What if her job told her she was fired for missing work and then she broke her finger for no reason? There are so many problems with what she did and I'm surprised that she acted like it was totally normal to do something like that.