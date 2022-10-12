Man wastes the time of scammers as revenge

Person Talking On A Phone Onur Binay/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission.

I used to deal with scammers trying to take money from me and so one day I had enough and decided to waste as much of their time as possible. They ended up spending multiple hours dealing with me over the course of a week and in the end they were left with nothing but wasted time.

This happened a while back in around 2010. I had just gotten an apartment and a new phone line put in. For some reason this phone number got discovered pretty quickly by scammers. They would call every day or two and pretend to be from various companies or government agencies.

At the time I had barely anything to my name and so I'd just tell them I wasn't a good target and to get a life. That didn't seem to work and so one day this man with an Indian accent called to say that the IRS was sending a cop out to arrest me. I was annoyed that they kept bothering me so this time I decided to play along.

They told me that the cops would be out to get me shortly if I didn't pay a fine that was related to my back taxes. I already had dealt with my taxes and everything was above board but I told them that I was afraid and would do whatever they wanted to not get arrested.

Once they thought they had me on the hook they wanted to have me send them some money through a bank transfer. I decided to pretend that I didn't know what I was doing and I just acted like I was trying to log in but I forgot my password.

I tried to keep them on the phone for as long as possible so I just kept forgetting more and more about what they were telling me to do and I probably wasted about 2 hours pretending to not know how to get into my account.

I could tell the guy on the other end was getting annoyed so I said to him that I had a payment coming in with a day from selling my car for 20,000 dollars and I'd be able to help when it came in. I said I would send them a cut of that if they told the police to stop coming after me.

At this point the scammer thought I was about to make him have a nice payday but in reality I knew there were no cops coming and that he wasn't getting a dime of my money. I set up a time on the next day to talk to them to see if the car money came in so they called back then.

This time the guy was different but he knew the details about my money coming in and so I kept playing like I was unable to log into my bank and then when I got to a point where they thought I was logged in, the money wasn't there yet.

I did this for about a week and every time they would almost get my money, I'd make some excuse for them to have to call back. On the 7th day I decided to tell the scammer that what he was doing was disgusting and that I just wasted his time.

He got mad at me and cursed me out for a few minutes and it felt so good knowing that he was wasting his time with me instead of stealing from innocent people. The calls started to die down after I wasted their time, and over the next few months if I had time I would troll the scammers and then right before they got anything out of me I'd lecture them.

Honestly, I don't think messing with scammers is something people should do because they could let something slip so if anything at least try telling them they should be ashamed for trying to steal. Don't do what I did if you're not aware of how to keep your information safe because they are really good at reading between the lines and getting information they can use against you.