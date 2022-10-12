Man decides to cheat on girlfriend because of a dare

A Couple In A Reflection The HK Photo Company/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission.

I was friends with a woman who had a boyfriend that cheated on her for one of the strangest reasons I've ever heard of. They were dating for around a year and things were getting fairly serious from what she was telling me. However, he ended up cheating and it was for a very odd reason.

They had been dating and having a somewhat normal relationship from what she would tell me. Every week they would have a date night and they were thinking about moving in together right around when he decided to cheat.

She noticed that he was acting strange and she straight up just asked him if there was something going on that she should know about. For a few days he played it off and just said he was stressed out but eventually he told her that he cheated on her with another woman.

The woman was a coworker and he said that she was flirting with him all the time. He said that he kept pushing her away but she kept making advances. Then, he said that the woman he cheated with dared him to sleep with her so he didn't have a choice but to do it.

My friend was so confused because the whole dare thing was such a strange excuse that she didn't know what to think about it. She told me that she asked him if he would do anything he was dared to do and he said that yes, dares are something he takes seriously.

Of course, this excuse didn't fly with my friend and she had to call off the relationship. She told me that when she broke up with this boyfriend, he seemed to think his excuse was valid and he got upset with her because she didn't know how serious a dare was to him.

Honestly, if he was willing to cheat because of a dare, that to me says that he was wanting to cheat in the first place and just didn't know how else to try to justify it. My friend was glad that she found out about this before the moved in together because it showed her just what kind of a man he was.