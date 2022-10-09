Man decides to take time off but to not tell family and friends

A Person Relaxing In Nature Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

At one point I had so much to do all the time that after work, I could not relax. So, to make sure I had ample time when I took vacation time from work, I didn't let anyone know that I was taking time off. That way, I could spend all of my time doing whatever I wanted instead of what others needed me for.

My job was going to let me have a week off since I had been there for a while. Usually back then when I'd take time off people would be informed. However, this time I decided not to tell anyone what was going on and hoped they would assume I was just at work still.

All I wanted to do was relax at home and not have to talk to anyone. I was living with a woman at the time and she knew I would be home but I told her not to answer the phone or anything and pretend like she was busy too. I knew family and friends could potentially reach out and I didn't want them to know anyone was home.

I felt bad that I had to do this to relax but honestly it's like work hanging out with others and visiting with family, especially as an introvert. It's a lot easier for me to relax when others are not around since then I don't have to prepare for anything and leave the house for a long period of time.

Nobody figured out I was home and while I felt guilty, I definitely had a great week just being lazy at home. I was working in a factory at the time and I used to get so tired after work that being around others would be like another job that made me even more worn out.

These days I do a lot of work but it's a lot easier so I don't have to hide on my days off. But, I will hide my online status sometimes so nobody will know that I'm available. In today's world, it's like you always have to be ready to talk to someone and I think that's bad for people.

You used to have a phone at home but you didn't have to answer it and you didn't have to bring it with you anywhere. These days you are expected to return texts, calls, and emails quickly a lot of the time.

Hopefully this can inspire others to take some time off and not tell anyone else what's going on. You deserve to have a few days to yourself or to spend with only one other person. It's good to reset yourself, if you ask me!