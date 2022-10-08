Woman doesn't want to try for kids due to dreams

Woman Sleeping In BedBruce Mars/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission.

My friend was with a woman for about 8 years and everything was looking good. They were waiting to start trying to have a child because they both wanted to make sure their careers were in a good place. Right when it was almost time for them to try, his wife decided to put it off for a strange reason.

Once my friend's wife stared making good money at work, she started having dreams that involved her ex. She said that they were getting more and more detailed and showed that they were supposed to be the ones that were together instead of her and her current husband.

She didn't tell my friend about these dreams but she did keep putting off trying for children because of them. Eventually my friend got concerned because she was growing more and more distant so he asked what was going on but she was too scared to tell him because she thought he might take it the wrong way.

My friend came to me to ask about what he should do because time was ticking and he didn't want to wait much longer to start a family. Since I didn't know what was going on I told him to just sit down with her and tell her to be honest about what was going on. I told him that if it was really bad he could always vent to me.

He had a chat with her and she disclosed that she thought her dreams were telling her that she was supposed to wait to see what happened between her and her ex in the dreams. This understandably frustrated my friend quite a bit and he decided to get therapy with her so she could hopefully learn a bit more about how the dreams were not that serious.

I remember them going to therapy and she was told about how her dreams were probably just related to anxiety about starting a family and had nothing to do with whether or not she should try for kids. The therapist also recommended that she block anything related to her ex so she couldn't be contacted just in case her ex tried to reach out to her.

This almost broke them up because she honestly thought that dreams were a way for the universe to tell her what should be happening. Thankfully the therapist they went to got it sorted out and they eventually did have a child. They think the whole dream situation is funny now, but at the time it was not that funny to them or anyone that knew them.

While I do think that dreams can teach you things at times, at other times they are just random so it's not a good idea to always trust that they are guiding you. I am glad that they started their family and that she didn't end up with her ex because my friend is a great man who is a great father these days.

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

