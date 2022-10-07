She tries to steal from me so I trapped her

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgS5V_0iQP9SEe00
Wooden Shed Surrounded By GrassKevin Jarrett/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I used to work a couple of jobs so I wasn't home much. However, at one point there was a woman I noticed that was going through yards while I happened to be at home. I decided that if she got into my yard, I would capture her and contact the police.

This happened a few years back before I moved into my current house. I was living in the Midwest and I had a job at a gas station and a fast food place so I rarely was at my house. Usually my house was left alone but every once in a while someone would come into the neighborhood and cause problems.

I always locked everything up, including my shed when I was gone from home. One day when I had some time to myself, I noticed a woman across the street snooping around. I figured she would head my way and I had to do something in case she tried to run off. That's why I went outside and unlocked the shed.

Basically, I contacted the cops about her being at my neighbors and they were taking their time so my plan was to see if she would get in the shed so I could lock it up with her in there. I just had a few things in there that I didn't care too much about so I wasn't afraid of her breaking anything.

Sure enough, the cops were taking their time and she made it to my yard. She started looking around and I just waited near the back door since it was close to the shed. After a minute of looking around and finding nothing, she decided to check the shed.

I knew this was my chance so right when she started to go in I jumped out of the door and pushed the shed door all they way closed. I remember her cursing at me and yelling to let her out while I locked the door.

The door was wooden and heavy so there was no way for her to break out. There was also nothing really in there that she could use to smash her way out. It took the cops about 10 more minutes to get to my area and so I just waited.

My neighbors were coming out looking at me like I was the one doing something crazy. I guess in some of their eyes, there was a woman screaming in my shed so I waited for the cops to get there while everyone was giving me dirty looks.

The cops asked where she was and I told them she was in the shed. I said I would let her out but that she might be fast so they better be ready. They told me to take the lock all the way off when they counted to 3 and so I did. She was in the middle of trying to smash into the door so she came tumbling out.

They arrested her and my neighbors were still confused so I yelled out that she was a thief and they're lucky I caught her. I'm pretty sure they didn't get it or anything because they didn't think it was as funny as I did.

She turned out to be someone that had broken into a home just a street over the same day. Apparently she was looking for things to steal for drugs from what I could gather from others in a group online where people talked about the things going on in the city.

I'm just glad we didn't have to fight or that someone didn't get hurt. It would've ended badly if I was inside and she tried to get in!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# crazy# drugs# addiction# police

Comments / 0

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
2988 followers

More from Jason's World

Man decides to cheat on girlfriend because of a dare

A Couple In A ReflectionThe HK Photo Company/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. I was friends with a woman who had a boyfriend that cheated on her for one of the strangest reasons I've ever heard of. They were dating for around a year and things were getting fairly serious from what she was telling me. However, he ended up cheating and it was for a very odd reason.

Read full story

Man decides to take time off but to not tell family and friends

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. At one point I had so much to do all the time that after work, I could not relax. So, to make sure I had ample time when I took vacation time from work, I didn't let anyone know that I was taking time off. That way, I could spend all of my time doing whatever I wanted instead of what others needed me for.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman doesn't want to try for kids due to dreams

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. My friend was with a woman for about 8 years and everything was looking good. They were waiting to start trying to have a child because they both wanted to make sure their careers were in a good place. Right when it was almost time for them to try, his wife decided to put it off for a strange reason.

Read full story
2 comments

Mom won tickets to a show but I had a hard time getting in

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and my mom; used with permission. My mother used to work as a computer operator at a big company. Her job allowed her to listen to the radio and she would frequently take part in contests where you'd call in and answer questions. One time, she won tickets to an awesome concert, but I ran into issues so I couldn't go.

Read full story

Man doesn't cash out and loses his money

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. My friend was new to investing but he heard some good things about cryptocurrency. It worked out well for him for a while, but he didn't cash out at the right time. He now knows better and probably will regret not backing out earlier for the rest of his life.

Read full story
2 comments

Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.

Read full story
29 comments

Man breaks his ankle and refuses to take pain medications

Lots Of Bottles For MedicationsHaley Lawrence/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. I have a friend that used to be prescribed a lot of pain medications for a condition that made him feel pain in his body pretty much constantly. However, after he went through some treatments he was able to get off of the medications. He then broke his ankle and because of his experience with quitting medications, he didn't want to take any risks.

Read full story
23 comments

Man couldn't get job while homeless due to lack of an ID

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. People always tell me that if they were homeless, they wouldn't be lazy so they could work their way out of it. However, they don't know just how difficult it is to get a job from a position of homelessness when you have nothing to your name. The last thing I wanted was to be stuck on the streets, but at first it was clear that getting things going for myself was not going to be easy.

Read full story
4 comments

Man fell asleep in the middle of a crosswalk in front of me

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I used to live in a large city, I used to see all kinds of weird thing happen. At one point I was walking with a man who asked me for money. I told him I didn't have anything and he kept following me around. Eventually, the police had to come get him off of the ground in the middle of a crosswalk.

Read full story

Woman buys shirts but won't let boyfriend wear them when she's working

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my girlfriends had very odd views about relationships. At one point, she bought me some clothes and would only let me wear them when she was around. I wanted to share what I went through to see if anyone else thinks it's as ridiculous as I do.

Read full story
11 comments

Man walks out of fast food job due to a lack of training

Fast Food Worker Putting Together A SandwichMarcel Heil/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've had a few jobs that were good and a few that were not a good fit for me. One of the shortest jobs I ever had was around 2 hours. The people working at a certain fast food place caused me to back out of working there and I think I had a good reason to walk away.

Read full story
27 comments

Neighbor's daughter did some damage and her parents denied it

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was growing up, we had quite a few neighbors on one side of the house. At one point there was a pastor and his family staying there for a while. They had a daughter and I remember a time where they just couldn't believe she did something bad.

Read full story
13 comments

Man has health problem tied to energy drink consumption

Energy Drink Can With Orange BackgroundAlexander Sinn/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. When I was much younger, energy drinks were becoming this big thing that everyone was involved in. They were being sold everywhere and there were so many drinks coming out that you could get a new one every day if you wanted for many weeks in a row. However, I found out through a friend that they weren't the best choice in the way of getting caffeine.

Read full story
17 comments

A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems

The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.

Read full story
15 comments

Her Insurance Wouldn't Help After Getting Injured

Money And Some Insurance PaperworkVlad Deep/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. There was a friend of mine that got in an accident because her car caught on fire randomly while she was driving. She ended up with burns all over the lower part of her body which was going to be expensive to deal with in terms of healthcare.

Read full story
1 comments

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.

Read full story
11 comments

Man quits drinking for her but she's not thrilled about it

A Liquor Store Behind A FenceActon Crawford/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I was younger I used to hang out with a friend. This friend was known for drinking and not having much self control. One day, he had to deal with a situation that proved to him that his girlfriend at the time wasn't good to have around.

Read full story
6 comments

Homeless Man Not Happy With My Donation

Bottles Of Different Colors Of SodaAmanda Shepherd/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to being homeless and needing help in the form of money. Because I can relate to people that need money to do things like get on the bus, I thought I was being helpful when I made a donation to a homeless man. But, as you'll see, it didn't work out that way.

Read full story
134 comments

Mom Deals With My Bully

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. Growing up I was bullied a lot in school for various reasons. I was not the most popular person in the world and since I was obsessed with things people considered nerdy, I was made fun of quite a bit. One day things changed a bit because my mom handled a bully for me.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy