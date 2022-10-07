She tries to steal from me so I trapped her

Wooden Shed Surrounded By Grass Kevin Jarrett/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I used to work a couple of jobs so I wasn't home much. However, at one point there was a woman I noticed that was going through yards while I happened to be at home. I decided that if she got into my yard, I would capture her and contact the police.

This happened a few years back before I moved into my current house. I was living in the Midwest and I had a job at a gas station and a fast food place so I rarely was at my house. Usually my house was left alone but every once in a while someone would come into the neighborhood and cause problems.

I always locked everything up, including my shed when I was gone from home. One day when I had some time to myself, I noticed a woman across the street snooping around. I figured she would head my way and I had to do something in case she tried to run off. That's why I went outside and unlocked the shed.

Basically, I contacted the cops about her being at my neighbors and they were taking their time so my plan was to see if she would get in the shed so I could lock it up with her in there. I just had a few things in there that I didn't care too much about so I wasn't afraid of her breaking anything.

Sure enough, the cops were taking their time and she made it to my yard. She started looking around and I just waited near the back door since it was close to the shed. After a minute of looking around and finding nothing, she decided to check the shed.

I knew this was my chance so right when she started to go in I jumped out of the door and pushed the shed door all they way closed. I remember her cursing at me and yelling to let her out while I locked the door.

The door was wooden and heavy so there was no way for her to break out. There was also nothing really in there that she could use to smash her way out. It took the cops about 10 more minutes to get to my area and so I just waited.

My neighbors were coming out looking at me like I was the one doing something crazy. I guess in some of their eyes, there was a woman screaming in my shed so I waited for the cops to get there while everyone was giving me dirty looks.

The cops asked where she was and I told them she was in the shed. I said I would let her out but that she might be fast so they better be ready. They told me to take the lock all the way off when they counted to 3 and so I did. She was in the middle of trying to smash into the door so she came tumbling out.

They arrested her and my neighbors were still confused so I yelled out that she was a thief and they're lucky I caught her. I'm pretty sure they didn't get it or anything because they didn't think it was as funny as I did.

She turned out to be someone that had broken into a home just a street over the same day. Apparently she was looking for things to steal for drugs from what I could gather from others in a group online where people talked about the things going on in the city.

I'm just glad we didn't have to fight or that someone didn't get hurt. It would've ended badly if I was inside and she tried to get in!