Friend makes an investment and it doesn't pay off

Money On Fire Jp Valery/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission.

My friend didn't know too much about investments when he decided to invest in some cryptocurrency. At first it worked out well for him but after some time it went terribly wrong. If he would've cashed out earlier, he could've lived comfortable for quite some time.

Basically, my friend heard that a certain kind of cryptocurrency was going to be going up so he invested in it. At first, his money did start going up and so he cashed out and took all of that money and invested it again.

He was doing this for a while and actually was coming out ahead. However, he kept at it and instead of quitting after he got to his goal, he kept pushing it and it didn't work out after a while. When he started to lose money, that's when he started to panic and he figured he would wait a bit to see what happened.

After he waited, his investment got smaller and smaller until he lost pretty much everything he put towards it in the first place. Throughout his time buying and selling cryptocurrency, he did learn a lot but he eventually kept listening to the wrong people and never was able to recover.

Pretty much he was on social media talking about quitting his job at first when his investment was going well and we all thought he found a way to hit it big based on all of his bragging. Then when he lost it all, he had to reel that attitude in and stay at his job.

I'm sure he was preparing to live large but after he lost it all I remember him getting online and admitting he tried to go too far with it. If he would've cashed out halfway through, his investment would've been many more times what it started as. He put in quite a bit of money, too, so he would be in great shape still today if he would've stopped early on.

It's kind of sad that he got close to being able to do whatever he wanted with his life from then on but that's what happens when you don't quit while you're ahead. He might use what he learned and try again in the future but I think he got burnt out by it all and so he said he probably won't tempt fate.

I see people talking about cryptocurrency and things like NFTs and I just think about my friend. As with anything related to money, I know that you cannot invest what you can't lose, especially on something like this. You never know what could happen to your investment so it's good to just assume it could go away at any time.