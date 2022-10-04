Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iug3p_0iLCQzJh00
A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission.

When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.

When I would wake up, I'd see that things were slightly different a lot of mornings. The gate usually was closed but somehow it would be slightly open and my yard started to have a path worn into it that seemed like it was where some kind of animal was traveling.

I didn't really think too much of it and would close my gate and assume that whatever was going on wasn't a big deal because I wasn't seeing or hearing anything odd going on while I was awake and when I was sleeping nothing was making enough noise to get me out of bed.

However, because it kept happening and my cats definitely not the cause of the path because they never went to that part of the yard, I started to wonder what was happening. This is why I decided to stay up a little later to see if maybe I could see if someone was opening the gate and snooping around.

My initial thought was that it was someone that was looking for something to steal. We have people in the area that like to take whatever isn't tied down if they notice it and so I thought that if it was one of those people, I needed to make a big deal out of this so they wouldn't keep targeting me.

I tried staying up until 1 in the morning and nothing happened the first night I was watching. I decided to try it one more day and around midnight some man opened my gate while I was sitting on my porch playing around on my phone. I quickly pressed the button on my phone to turn the screen off and watched.

It was dark but the man had some kind of flashlight or phone with him that was lighting the way. He went exactly where the grass was worn and I remember just trying to figure out what was going on. I started to hear what sounded like water running and I realized the man was urinating on the ground.

After a few seconds he was pretty much done so I stood up from where I was sitting and said you're not allowed to be here. He said he was sorry and was just going to the bathroom because they wouldn't let him go at the nearby grocery store. This was irritating to me because my yard was one of many that were near the store so I asked why he picked my yard.

He said that I'm the only person with a fence so it was the best place to avoid being seen. I told him that it's gross and to never come back because we lived there and it wasn't cool of him to use our yard as his personal bathroom. He apologized and left pretty quickly after that without saying anything else.

The next few days the gate stayed closed and the yard seemed to not be disturbed like usual. I knew what the man looked and sounded like but I have never seen him in town so I don't know if he's really good at hiding or what but at least that's over with.

I wish there were a place he could go to the bathroom but my yard is not somewhere I'm going to let that happen. Even if I knew someone, I would rather them not use my yard like that. Who knows if he was the only person or what was going on, but at least the issue went away after that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# renting# house# housing# real estate# property

Comments / 29

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
2898 followers

More from Jason's World

Woman doesn't want to try for kids due to dreams

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. My friend was with a woman for about 8 years and everything was looking good. They were waiting to start trying to have a child because they both wanted to make sure their careers were in a good place. Right when it was almost time for them to try, his wife decided to put it off for a strange reason.

Read full story
1 comments

She tries to steal from me so I trapped her

Wooden Shed Surrounded By GrassKevin Jarrett/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I used to work a couple of jobs so I wasn't home much. However, at one point there was a woman I noticed that was going through yards while I happened to be at home. I decided that if she got into my yard, I would capture her and contact the police.

Read full story

Mom won tickets to a show but I had a hard time getting in

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and my mom; used with permission. My mother used to work as a computer operator at a big company. Her job allowed her to listen to the radio and she would frequently take part in contests where you'd call in and answer questions. One time, she won tickets to an awesome concert, but I ran into issues so I couldn't go.

Read full story

Friend makes an investment and it doesn't pay off

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. My friend didn't know too much about investments when he decided to invest in some cryptocurrency. At first it worked out well for him but after some time it went terribly wrong. If he would've cashed out earlier, he could've lived comfortable for quite some time.

Read full story

Man breaks his ankle and refuses to take pain medications

Lots Of Bottles For MedicationsHaley Lawrence/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. I have a friend that used to be prescribed a lot of pain medications for a condition that made him feel pain in his body pretty much constantly. However, after he went through some treatments he was able to get off of the medications. He then broke his ankle and because of his experience with quitting medications, he didn't want to take any risks.

Read full story
23 comments

Man couldn't get job while homeless due to lack of an ID

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. People always tell me that if they were homeless, they wouldn't be lazy so they could work their way out of it. However, they don't know just how difficult it is to get a job from a position of homelessness when you have nothing to your name. The last thing I wanted was to be stuck on the streets, but at first it was clear that getting things going for myself was not going to be easy.

Read full story
4 comments

Man fell asleep in the middle of a crosswalk in front of me

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I used to live in a large city, I used to see all kinds of weird thing happen. At one point I was walking with a man who asked me for money. I told him I didn't have anything and he kept following me around. Eventually, the police had to come get him off of the ground in the middle of a crosswalk.

Read full story

Woman buys shirts but won't let boyfriend wear them when she's working

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my girlfriends had very odd views about relationships. At one point, she bought me some clothes and would only let me wear them when she was around. I wanted to share what I went through to see if anyone else thinks it's as ridiculous as I do.

Read full story
11 comments

Man walks out of fast food job due to a lack of training

Fast Food Worker Putting Together A SandwichMarcel Heil/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've had a few jobs that were good and a few that were not a good fit for me. One of the shortest jobs I ever had was around 2 hours. The people working at a certain fast food place caused me to back out of working there and I think I had a good reason to walk away.

Read full story
27 comments

Neighbor's daughter did some damage and her parents denied it

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was growing up, we had quite a few neighbors on one side of the house. At one point there was a pastor and his family staying there for a while. They had a daughter and I remember a time where they just couldn't believe she did something bad.

Read full story
11 comments

Man has health problem tied to energy drink consumption

Energy Drink Can With Orange BackgroundAlexander Sinn/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. When I was much younger, energy drinks were becoming this big thing that everyone was involved in. They were being sold everywhere and there were so many drinks coming out that you could get a new one every day if you wanted for many weeks in a row. However, I found out through a friend that they weren't the best choice in the way of getting caffeine.

Read full story
17 comments

A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems

The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.

Read full story
15 comments

Her Insurance Wouldn't Help After Getting Injured

Money And Some Insurance PaperworkVlad Deep/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. There was a friend of mine that got in an accident because her car caught on fire randomly while she was driving. She ended up with burns all over the lower part of her body which was going to be expensive to deal with in terms of healthcare.

Read full story
1 comments

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.

Read full story
11 comments

Man quits drinking for her but she's not thrilled about it

A Liquor Store Behind A FenceActon Crawford/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I was younger I used to hang out with a friend. This friend was known for drinking and not having much self control. One day, he had to deal with a situation that proved to him that his girlfriend at the time wasn't good to have around.

Read full story
6 comments

Homeless Man Not Happy With My Donation

Bottles Of Different Colors Of SodaAmanda Shepherd/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to being homeless and needing help in the form of money. Because I can relate to people that need money to do things like get on the bus, I thought I was being helpful when I made a donation to a homeless man. But, as you'll see, it didn't work out that way.

Read full story
134 comments

Mom Deals With My Bully

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. Growing up I was bullied a lot in school for various reasons. I was not the most popular person in the world and since I was obsessed with things people considered nerdy, I was made fun of quite a bit. One day things changed a bit because my mom handled a bully for me.

Read full story
14 comments

Man makes prank call to make fun of another man's dead mother

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to making prank phone calls and used to have fun with them often. However, there was one situation in my life where it was such a mean prank call that I almost fought someone at their job over it. I would say this is one of the meanest things someone has done to me over the course of my life.

Read full story
6 comments

Church Wouldn't Let My Family Attend

A Dinosaur Spray Painted On A BuildingRobert Gale/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I went to church with my family every week when I was a child. It was a part of my life that I got a lot out of but it also caused me to ask a lot of questions. One time when I was a child, my family got turned away at the door by the person greeting everyone that walked in.

Read full story
243 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy