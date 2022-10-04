Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around It Brett Jordan/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission.

When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.

When I would wake up, I'd see that things were slightly different a lot of mornings. The gate usually was closed but somehow it would be slightly open and my yard started to have a path worn into it that seemed like it was where some kind of animal was traveling.

I didn't really think too much of it and would close my gate and assume that whatever was going on wasn't a big deal because I wasn't seeing or hearing anything odd going on while I was awake and when I was sleeping nothing was making enough noise to get me out of bed.

However, because it kept happening and my cats definitely not the cause of the path because they never went to that part of the yard, I started to wonder what was happening. This is why I decided to stay up a little later to see if maybe I could see if someone was opening the gate and snooping around.

My initial thought was that it was someone that was looking for something to steal. We have people in the area that like to take whatever isn't tied down if they notice it and so I thought that if it was one of those people, I needed to make a big deal out of this so they wouldn't keep targeting me.

I tried staying up until 1 in the morning and nothing happened the first night I was watching. I decided to try it one more day and around midnight some man opened my gate while I was sitting on my porch playing around on my phone. I quickly pressed the button on my phone to turn the screen off and watched.

It was dark but the man had some kind of flashlight or phone with him that was lighting the way. He went exactly where the grass was worn and I remember just trying to figure out what was going on. I started to hear what sounded like water running and I realized the man was urinating on the ground.

After a few seconds he was pretty much done so I stood up from where I was sitting and said you're not allowed to be here. He said he was sorry and was just going to the bathroom because they wouldn't let him go at the nearby grocery store. This was irritating to me because my yard was one of many that were near the store so I asked why he picked my yard.

He said that I'm the only person with a fence so it was the best place to avoid being seen. I told him that it's gross and to never come back because we lived there and it wasn't cool of him to use our yard as his personal bathroom. He apologized and left pretty quickly after that without saying anything else.

The next few days the gate stayed closed and the yard seemed to not be disturbed like usual. I knew what the man looked and sounded like but I have never seen him in town so I don't know if he's really good at hiding or what but at least that's over with.

I wish there were a place he could go to the bathroom but my yard is not somewhere I'm going to let that happen. Even if I knew someone, I would rather them not use my yard like that. Who knows if he was the only person or what was going on, but at least the issue went away after that.