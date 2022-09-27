Man fell asleep in the middle of a crosswalk in front of me

2 People Using A Crosswalk Ivan Lenin/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

When I used to live in a large city, I used to see all kinds of weird thing happen. At one point I was walking with a man who asked me for money. I told him I didn't have anything and he kept following me around. Eventually, the police had to come get him off of the ground in the middle of a crosswalk.

On this day I was walking to the store to get some food by myself. I had a car but I liked to walk to the store for exercise and because it wasn't that far away. On my way, someone that was obviously under the influence asked me if I had any money. I said no and he kept walking with me to talk about random things.

I figured this man needed someone to talk to and I didn't want to get into a fight so I let him walk with me for a bit. My plan was to tell him at the store that he needed to leave me alone but we didn't make it that far when he said he was tired while we were crossing a street through a crosswalk.

Out of nowhere he runs in front of me and starts to get on the ground like it's his bed. I told him he can't just sleep in the road but he ignored me and started to sleep or at least pretend to. I crossed the street and yelled at him to get up but he was out and was actually snoring at this point.

I didn't know what to do because cars were honking and people were yelling at him to get out of the road. I decided to get to the store so I could call the police since they had a phone there and I didn't bring mine with me. When I made it to the grocery store, I called 911 and told them about the man and they said they were already aware of it and were sending someone out.

This incident happened close enough to the store that I could walk outside and see the man in the road so I stood out there and watched to see what was going to happen. A police car drove up, turned its lights on so people would notice it and 2 cops loaded the man into the rear seats of the police car.

He was asleep the whole time they were moving him and the cops seemed to know who he was because they didn't question him or anything they just picked him up and loaded him into the cop car. I then went back to the store and got everything I needed.

It was quite a relief seeing him get taken away because I thought he might get hit by a car if he wasn't moved. Luckily it wasn't dark out or anything but it still was not a good place for him to pass out. I'm sure he was confused when he woke up wherever they took him and hopefully that helps him to see that his behavior is going to get him hurt.