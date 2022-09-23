Man walks out of fast food job due to a lack of training

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBsYA_0i7JmijS00
Fast Food Worker Putting Together A SandwichMarcel Heil/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I've had a few jobs that were good and a few that were not a good fit for me. One of the shortest jobs I ever had was around 2 hours. The people working at a certain fast food place caused me to back out of working there and I think I had a good reason to walk away.

The job in question was for a fast food chain and they were known to be a decent place to work if you were willing to try your best. To get the job, I signed up on the internet and I had never been to the location so there was no way for me to know what people working there were like.

I showed up in my uniform on my first day and the person in charge said he was going to help me get started and then he would leave the crew to it for a few hours. He showed me a couple of things related to making food and so I learned a bit from him and thought I was going to do just fine.

After the training manager left the people left seemed to just be the staff. I said if I had questions I would ask someone working and started working on whatever I could to help out. However, the people working were all friends because they all spent the whole time talking and not answering any of my questions.

An order came in for something I had no idea how to make so I decided to ask one of the people working with me if they could tell me what to do. They said that it was a common menu item and that I should know how to make it. After that the person said that I needed to figure it out and ignored me. I had to just guess at what to do and of course the order was made wrong and a couple of people got on my case.

They were telling me that I shouldn't make orders wrong and I said something about having no training or experience with the food there since I didn't eat a lot of fast food. One of them then told me to get back to my station and to not mess up again. Another order came up for something I wasn't familiar with and I asked someone only to get told I should know how to make this one as well.

I did the orders by guessing and once again the other workers were mad at me and were telling me that I shouldn't work there if I don't know what I'm doing. I remember saying that I won't work here then because you all don't want to help me. Then I turned around and went home.

I know that walking away wasn't the best course of action at the time probably, but getting treated like I'm an idiot isn't worth it to me. After I left this job, I got another within a week and there I was trained properly while being treated with more respect.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# employee# training# fastfood# food

Comments / 22

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
2574 followers

More from Jason's World

Woman buys shirts but won't let boyfriend wear them when she's working

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my girlfriends had very odd views about relationships. At one point, she bought me some clothes and would only let me wear them when she was around. I wanted to share what I went through to see if anyone else thinks it's as ridiculous as I do.

Read full story
10 comments

Neighbor's daughter did some damage and her parents denied it

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was growing up, we had quite a few neighbors on one side of the house. At one point there was a pastor and his family staying there for a while. They had a daughter and I remember a time where they just couldn't believe she did something bad.

Read full story
11 comments

Man has health problem tied to energy drink consumption

Energy Drink Can With Orange BackgroundAlexander Sinn/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. When I was much younger, energy drinks were becoming this big thing that everyone was involved in. They were being sold everywhere and there were so many drinks coming out that you could get a new one every day if you wanted for many weeks in a row. However, I found out through a friend that they weren't the best choice in the way of getting caffeine.

Read full story
17 comments

A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems

The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.

Read full story
14 comments

Her Insurance Wouldn't Help After Getting Injured

Money And Some Insurance PaperworkVlad Deep/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. There was a friend of mine that got in an accident because her car caught on fire randomly while she was driving. She ended up with burns all over the lower part of her body which was going to be expensive to deal with in terms of healthcare.

Read full story
1 comments

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.

Read full story
10 comments

He Gets Sober To Make Her Happy

A Liquor Store Behind A FenceActon Crawford/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I was younger I used to hang out with a friend. This friend was known for drinking and not having much self control. One day, he had to deal with a situation that proved to him that his girlfriend at the time wasn't good to have around.

Read full story
2 comments

Homeless Man Not Happy With My Donation

Bottles Of Different Colors Of SodaAmanda Shepherd/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to being homeless and needing help in the form of money. Because I can relate to people that need money to do things like get on the bus, I thought I was being helpful when I made a donation to a homeless man. But, as you'll see, it didn't work out that way.

Read full story
134 comments

Mom Deals With My Bully

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. Growing up I was bullied a lot in school for various reasons. I was not the most popular person in the world and since I was obsessed with things people considered nerdy, I was made fun of quite a bit. One day things changed a bit because my mom handled a bully for me.

Read full story
14 comments

Prank Call Almost Starts Fight

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to making prank phone calls and used to have fun with them often. However, there was one situation in my life where it was such a mean prank call that I almost fought someone at their job over it. I would say this is one of the meanest things someone has done to me over the course of my life.

Read full story

Church Wouldn't Let My Family Attend

A Dinosaur Spray Painted On A BuildingRobert Gale/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I went to church with my family every week when I was a child. It was a part of my life that I got a lot out of but it also caused me to ask a lot of questions. One time when I was a child, my family got turned away at the door by the person greeting everyone that walked in.

Read full story
243 comments

I Met A Copy Of Myself On The City Bus

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I lived in the Midwest, I used to take the bus everywhere. I had no car at this point in time and I'd get on the bus early in the mornings to go to work. Once when I was riding the bus early in the morning, someone got on that looked just like me got on and he sat across from me.

Read full story
4 comments

I'm Still Paying For Student Loans From 2008

A Sign On A Building Offering LoansDaniel Thomas/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. With all the talk lately about student loan forgiveness, I have been thinking about how they ruined a good chunk of my life and are still a problem for me. I started going to a for profit school due to a promise and it was supposed to be paid for in 5 years at the most. However, that didn't happen and here's more about why.

Read full story
17 comments

How I Ended Up With 2 Outdoor Cats

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There are a couple of outdoor cats that I take care of and they hang out around my house most of the time. Both of them had a hard life and needed someone to care enough to give them a home. Finding them a home will be necessary eventually but for now I decided to take care of them until I want to move.

Read full story
5 comments

I Lost Everything And Was Homeless

Man Holding A Sign On The StreetsJean-Luc Benazet/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I hit a rough patch in my early 20s and spent some time living on the streets. It was the first time I had nowhere to go and didn't have any belongings so I didn't know what to do at first. My main goal ended up being to get enough money together to get out of there and that ended up being quite the adventure.

Read full story
22 comments

Making More In 1 Hour Than I Expected

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have done various jobs and have taught myself a lot of skills over the years. Once I moved away from home I lived with a friend and I was doing various jobs through the internet to pay for my part of the bills. I really wasn't trying to make a lot of money but within an hour one day I made way more than usual and was not expecting it.

Read full story

A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.

Read full story
7 comments

A Doctor I Saw Wasn't Listening To Me

Injured Arm And Handful Of MedicationsTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've been going to doctors most of my life and they usually know what they're talking about. However, I have had my fair share of bad experiences and one of them involved getting diagnosed with a problem that didn't really make a lot of sense.

Read full story
16 comments

A Shopping Trip That Wouldn't End

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my least favorite chores is probably going to the store to get groceries. While it's nice to stock up and feed everyone in the house, I have to go to a big-box store usually and it can be a lot to deal with. There was one visit in particular where nothing went right.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy