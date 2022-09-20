Man has health problem tied to energy drink consumption

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303JZ0_0i2wZmvJ00
Energy Drink Can With Orange BackgroundAlexander Sinn/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission.

When I was much younger, energy drinks were becoming this big thing that everyone was involved in. They were being sold everywhere and there were so many drinks coming out that you could get a new one every day if you wanted for many weeks in a row. However, I found out through a friend that they weren't the best choice in the way of getting caffeine.

I used to drink a couple of energy drinks a week but my friend was always really into having a few each day. Every few hours he'd crack another one open and at this time we both weren't aware of what could happen if you didn't take it easy. Like anything else, when you quit using energy drinks in moderation they will turn on you.

After a few months of my friend drinking energy drinks, he started to urinate blood. He asked me if that was normal and I said that he needed to go to a doctor. Nobody knew that it could be the drinks so he kept drinking them until he could go to his doctor appointment.

Once the doctor chatted with him and learned about his energy drink intake, he became concerned. He told my friend that it was really hard on his kidneys and that's probably what was causing the blood in his urine. This was enough to get my friend to stop drinking various energy drinks every day but quitting was really difficult for him.

When you quit large amounts of caffeine and whatever else is in the drinks, you will go through withdrawals. I remember visiting him during the time he was quitting these drinks and he could barely get out of bed. He said the main thing he was dealing with was one of the worst headaches of all time. He also was very tired since he cut back on all caffeine in general.

I was still drinking a couple of energy drinks a week while he was trying to quit but all he asked of me was to not drink them around him. After seeing what he went through, I quit and switched to coffee for a while. I have no idea what was in those drinks but they were pretty bad for those that overdid them.

These days I will have an energy drink every once in a while but I try not to overdo it. My friend actually quit all caffeine and he tells me that he has far more energy each day to work with. I would like to get off of caffeine myself, but to be honest it's one of the only chemicals I feel like I can have these days without too many health issues.

I would say that it's important to wait a while after something new starts taking off because there will always be issues with people overdoing anything. There are medications that come out that are supposedly a good substitute for their addictive counterparts only for early patients to find out that the side effects and addiction potentials are much worse. You should at least wait for a study before you adopt something new unless there is a reason to rush to work with it.

There are other products I am skeptical about when it comes to how good they are for you but I'll save that for another time. Do you know of anything that got big that caused you or your close ones some health issues?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# energy drinks# products# health# side effects# wellness

Comments / 17

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
2084 followers

More from Jason's World

Man walks out of fast food job due to a lack of training

Fast Food Worker Putting Together A SandwichMarcel Heil/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've had a few jobs that were good and a few that were not a good fit for me. One of the shortest jobs I ever had was around 2 hours. The people working at a certain fast food place caused me to back out of working there and I think I had a good reason to walk away.

Read full story
1 comments

Neighbor's daughter did some damage and her parents denied it

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was growing up, we had quite a few neighbors on one side of the house. At one point there was a pastor and his family staying there for a while. They had a daughter and I remember a time where they just couldn't believe she did something bad.

Read full story
9 comments

A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems

The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.

Read full story
14 comments

Her Insurance Wouldn't Help After Getting Injured

Money And Some Insurance PaperworkVlad Deep/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. There was a friend of mine that got in an accident because her car caught on fire randomly while she was driving. She ended up with burns all over the lower part of her body which was going to be expensive to deal with in terms of healthcare.

Read full story
1 comments

Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.

Read full story
10 comments

He Gets Sober To Make Her Happy

A Liquor Store Behind A FenceActon Crawford/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I was younger I used to hang out with a friend. This friend was known for drinking and not having much self control. One day, he had to deal with a situation that proved to him that his girlfriend at the time wasn't good to have around.

Read full story
2 comments

Homeless Man Not Happy With My Donation

Bottles Of Different Colors Of SodaAmanda Shepherd/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to being homeless and needing help in the form of money. Because I can relate to people that need money to do things like get on the bus, I thought I was being helpful when I made a donation to a homeless man. But, as you'll see, it didn't work out that way.

Read full story
134 comments

Mom Deals With My Bully

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. Growing up I was bullied a lot in school for various reasons. I was not the most popular person in the world and since I was obsessed with things people considered nerdy, I was made fun of quite a bit. One day things changed a bit because my mom handled a bully for me.

Read full story
14 comments

Prank Call Almost Starts Fight

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to making prank phone calls and used to have fun with them often. However, there was one situation in my life where it was such a mean prank call that I almost fought someone at their job over it. I would say this is one of the meanest things someone has done to me over the course of my life.

Read full story

Church Wouldn't Let My Family Attend

A Dinosaur Spray Painted On A BuildingRobert Gale/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I went to church with my family every week when I was a child. It was a part of my life that I got a lot out of but it also caused me to ask a lot of questions. One time when I was a child, my family got turned away at the door by the person greeting everyone that walked in.

Read full story
242 comments

I Met A Copy Of Myself On The City Bus

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I lived in the Midwest, I used to take the bus everywhere. I had no car at this point in time and I'd get on the bus early in the mornings to go to work. Once when I was riding the bus early in the morning, someone got on that looked just like me got on and he sat across from me.

Read full story
4 comments

I'm Still Paying For Student Loans From 2008

A Sign On A Building Offering LoansDaniel Thomas/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. With all the talk lately about student loan forgiveness, I have been thinking about how they ruined a good chunk of my life and are still a problem for me. I started going to a for profit school due to a promise and it was supposed to be paid for in 5 years at the most. However, that didn't happen and here's more about why.

Read full story
17 comments

How I Ended Up With 2 Outdoor Cats

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There are a couple of outdoor cats that I take care of and they hang out around my house most of the time. Both of them had a hard life and needed someone to care enough to give them a home. Finding them a home will be necessary eventually but for now I decided to take care of them until I want to move.

Read full story
5 comments

I Lost Everything And Was Homeless

Man Holding A Sign On The StreetsJean-Luc Benazet/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I hit a rough patch in my early 20s and spent some time living on the streets. It was the first time I had nowhere to go and didn't have any belongings so I didn't know what to do at first. My main goal ended up being to get enough money together to get out of there and that ended up being quite the adventure.

Read full story
21 comments

Making More In 1 Hour Than I Expected

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have done various jobs and have taught myself a lot of skills over the years. Once I moved away from home I lived with a friend and I was doing various jobs through the internet to pay for my part of the bills. I really wasn't trying to make a lot of money but within an hour one day I made way more than usual and was not expecting it.

Read full story

A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.

Read full story
7 comments

A Doctor I Saw Wasn't Listening To Me

Injured Arm And Handful Of MedicationsTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've been going to doctors most of my life and they usually know what they're talking about. However, I have had my fair share of bad experiences and one of them involved getting diagnosed with a problem that didn't really make a lot of sense.

Read full story
16 comments

A Shopping Trip That Wouldn't End

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my least favorite chores is probably going to the store to get groceries. While it's nice to stock up and feed everyone in the house, I have to go to a big-box store usually and it can be a lot to deal with. There was one visit in particular where nothing went right.

Read full story

Getting Told The Police Are Coming Through A Chat Room

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a kid, the internet was fairly new and we used the dial up version in my home. My mother had a computer in her room and while she went to work my friend and I would go in there and play online. One day, however, I thought I was about to be in big trouble for what I said on the internet.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy