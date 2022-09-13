He Gets Sober To Make Her Happy

A Liquor Store Behind A Fence Acton Crawford/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission.

When I was younger I used to hang out with a friend. This friend was known for drinking and not having much self control. One day, he had to deal with a situation that proved to him that his girlfriend at the time wasn't good to have around.

My friend and I were hanging out at his place and his girlfriend would come over a lot of the time. On this day, she came over but she wanted my friend to make a choice. She said he could quit drinking or that she was going to leave him.

He took this as a sign that it was time for him to get sober. That is what he ended up doing because he got help from a doctor and was able to be clean for a good amount of time. However, the girlfriend wasn't happy any longer. She found him to be a lot different than what she thought since he was using alcohol to deal with his anxiety issues.

After he was sober for about 2 months, the girlfriend came over and said she had something for him in her purse. I was sitting there thinking it was some kind of fun gift but she pulled out a giant bottle of alcohol. She asked if he would start drinking again and we couldn't believe what was happening.

I remember my friend trying to hold back tears while she made her case for why she was wrong about getting sober. If you really think about it, his whole reason for not drinking was to make her happy but in the end it was the alcohol that made her like him.

He got upset with her over this and told her to get out of the apartment. He told her he was not drinking to make her happy after he was told not doing it would be best. When she left he was visibly angry and said something about how he should just give up and go back to drinking if he's not enjoyable to be around sober.

We had a talk and I let him know that he was doing awesome and that I was really happy he wasn't drinking. For the first time he was able to pay his rent on time and his dishes were getting done. When he would drink, everything would get put on hold so you can imagine how bad things would get as time went on.

When I was done talking to him about how good I thought he was doing he asked if him being sober makes him a boring person. I ended up telling him that he is who he is even without drinking so if someone doesn't like him the way he is then he doesn't need that kind of negativity in his life.

They broke up shortly after this and the girlfriend got with a guy that was known to party all the time. Apparently, she wasn't ready to put that lifestyle down so she could avoid having to confront her own demons.

My friend actually is still sober and has been from when she wanted him to quit to this very day. We were just talking about it yesterday so I decided to share his story with my readers with his permission.