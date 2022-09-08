Mom Deals With My Bully

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1YqA_0hmpKmLJ00
Person With Kick Me Sign On BackIlayza/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

Growing up I was bullied a lot in school for various reasons. I was not the most popular person in the world and since I was obsessed with things people considered nerdy, I was made fun of quite a bit. One day things changed a bit because my mom handled a bully for me.

I remember being in school and every day this bully was calling me names. He would also throw stuff at me and try to knock me over on my way to other classes. At the school, if you got involved with a fight then you got in just as much trouble as the person that started it.

Because of the rule about fighting, I had enough one day and told the bully where I lived. I could point out my house from the field behind the school where we had recess. The bullying was getting so hard to deal with, my plan was to have a physical fight at my house so I could at least attempt to make him leave me alone.

I was tall and skinny at the time but that was fine I figured he wouldn't know how to fight because of how he bullied people. After school he found me and said he'd be over shortly to take care of this with me. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared but I was also ready to get it over with so I went home and started getting clothes on I didn't care about.

My mom wasn't supposed to be there until later but she had to deal with something at home. She saw me putting on the clothes and asked why I was getting ready for something. I told her about my fight and she said that there would be no fighting on her property.

Suddenly, the doorbell rang and my mom told me to stay put. I tried to follow her but she said if I went any further she'd deal with me next. That was enough to make me listen and so the rest of this I either heard of saw from a window. My mom opened the door and asked why the bully was here. He said something about a fight and my mom lost her mind.

She yelled at him about picking on people and how bad of a person he was for wanting to fight me. At this point I got close to a window and was watching her tear him a new one. He was obviously scared and I was loving every minute of it. After she yelled at him he said something about how he has to still fight so he wanted her to send me out.

I guess my mom just snapped at this point because she reached out and slapped my bully across the face. He then started to cry and turn around and stared to run. My mother chased him for a few seconds while screaming about bullies being the worst. When he was gone my mom came back in and told me that she won't always be there but this time she was.

The next day at school, the bully didn't look at me or make fun of me. When I'd walk by he would look embarrassed and to be honest I kind of felt bad for him. I knew all too well that getting put in your place by my mom is not easy. From then on the only thing that bully ever said to me again was hello when I was out of high school and saw him at the grocery store.

My mom was probably the only adult that had my back no matter what and she passed away many years ago so I can't rely on her to step in for me these days. I will always remember her standing up to my bully for me because it changed my life for the better and showed me that standing up for others you care about is worth doing in some instances.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parenting# bully# lesson# fight# childhood

Comments / 15

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
1731 followers

More from Jason's World

He Gets Sober To Make Her Happy

A Liquor Store Behind A FenceActon Crawford/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I was younger I used to hang out with a friend. This friend was known for drinking and not having much self control. One day, he had to deal with a situation that proved to him that his girlfriend at the time wasn't good to have around.

Read full story
1 comments

Homeless Man Not Happy With My Donation

Bottles Of Different Colors Of SodaAmanda Shepherd/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to being homeless and needing help in the form of money. Because I can relate to people that need money to do things like get on the bus, I thought I was being helpful when I made a donation to a homeless man. But, as you'll see, it didn't work out that way.

Read full story
126 comments

Prank Call Almost Starts Fight

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I am no stranger to making prank phone calls and used to have fun with them often. However, there was one situation in my life where it was such a mean prank call that I almost fought someone at their job over it. I would say this is one of the meanest things someone has done to me over the course of my life.

Read full story

Church Wouldn't Let My Family Attend

A Dinosaur Spray Painted On A BuildingRobert Gale/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I went to church with my family every week when I was a child. It was a part of my life that I got a lot out of but it also caused me to ask a lot of questions. One time when I was a child, my family got turned away at the door by the person greeting everyone that walked in.

Read full story
241 comments

I Met A Copy Of Myself On The City Bus

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I lived in the Midwest, I used to take the bus everywhere. I had no car at this point in time and I'd get on the bus early in the mornings to go to work. Once when I was riding the bus early in the morning, someone got on that looked just like me got on and he sat across from me.

Read full story
4 comments

I'm Still Paying For Student Loans From 2008

A Sign On A Building Offering LoansDaniel Thomas/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. With all the talk lately about student loan forgiveness, I have been thinking about how they ruined a good chunk of my life and are still a problem for me. I started going to a for profit school due to a promise and it was supposed to be paid for in 5 years at the most. However, that didn't happen and here's more about why.

Read full story
17 comments

How I Ended Up With 2 Outdoor Cats

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There are a couple of outdoor cats that I take care of and they hang out around my house most of the time. Both of them had a hard life and needed someone to care enough to give them a home. Finding them a home will be necessary eventually but for now I decided to take care of them until I want to move.

Read full story
5 comments

I Lost Everything And Was Homeless

Man Holding A Sign On The StreetsJean-Luc Benazet/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I hit a rough patch in my early 20s and spent some time living on the streets. It was the first time I had nowhere to go and didn't have any belongings so I didn't know what to do at first. My main goal ended up being to get enough money together to get out of there and that ended up being quite the adventure.

Read full story
21 comments

Making More In 1 Hour Than I Expected

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have done various jobs and have taught myself a lot of skills over the years. Once I moved away from home I lived with a friend and I was doing various jobs through the internet to pay for my part of the bills. I really wasn't trying to make a lot of money but within an hour one day I made way more than usual and was not expecting it.

Read full story

A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.

Read full story
7 comments

A Doctor I Saw Wasn't Listening To Me

Injured Arm And Handful Of MedicationsTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've been going to doctors most of my life and they usually know what they're talking about. However, I have had my fair share of bad experiences and one of them involved getting diagnosed with a problem that didn't really make a lot of sense.

Read full story
16 comments

A Shopping Trip That Wouldn't End

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my least favorite chores is probably going to the store to get groceries. While it's nice to stock up and feed everyone in the house, I have to go to a big-box store usually and it can be a lot to deal with. There was one visit in particular where nothing went right.

Read full story

Getting Told The Police Are Coming Through A Chat Room

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a kid, the internet was fairly new and we used the dial up version in my home. My mother had a computer in her room and while she went to work my friend and I would go in there and play online. One day, however, I thought I was about to be in big trouble for what I said on the internet.

Read full story
4 comments

A Job That Wasn't Meant To Be

Man With Backpack Holding High LadderEnrique Fernandez/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. A lot of the people have a fear or two that they will have to face in their day to day life. One of my fears is of heights, especially when it comes to climbing ladders. I had a job where going up high was necessary and I just couldn't handle it because of how anxious I got.

Read full story
6 comments
Oregon State

Suspicious Man Keeps Going Through My Trash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I live in Oregon where cans and bottles are now 10 cents each if you recycle them. At the time of the following events they were 5 cents which is still good if you can collect a lot. Because of their value, people used to go through the trash on my street the night before trash got picked up. Or so I thought.

Read full story
17 comments

My Parents Struggled Behind The Scenes

Plant Growing From ChangeTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a kid, I always thought that my family was way more wealthy than they actually were. After getting a bit older, I started to learn what really happened. I'm sure that there were signs that I didn't notice and there are probably still things I know nothing about.

Read full story
4 comments

I Get Mad While Running The Register

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I first got out of high school, there were a lot of options where I lived when it came to minimum wage work. I got a job pretty easily at a fast food restaurant in a pretty rough area. People there could be tough to deal with but most of the time it wasn't too terrible since I mostly worked in the back making the food.

Read full story
13 comments

My Therapist Makes Me More Anxious Than Before

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with anxiety and other mental health issues since I was very young. Because of that, I have met a lot of therapists. Most of my experiences have been good but I recently remembered a visit that made me a lot more anxious about online dating.

Read full story
3 comments

My Friend Checks In When Nobody Expects It

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. My friend used to have a girlfriend that was pretty cool overall. He only had good things to say about her and he was shocked when he eventually had to deal with being backstabbed. He told me all about this after it happened, and he was more let down than mad about it all.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy