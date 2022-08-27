Making More In 1 Hour Than I Expected

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNcpz_0hWKrqJ500
Man Working On LaptopTyler Franta/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I have done various jobs and have taught myself a lot of skills over the years. Once I moved away from home I lived with a friend and I was doing various jobs through the internet to pay for my part of the bills. I really wasn't trying to make a lot of money but within an hour one day I made way more than usual and was not expecting it.

The work I was doing was helping people with various tasks like making changes to websites and helping fill them with content. I was making enough to survive but at most it would usually be possible to make around $60 a day depending on what I found that I could get done that would be worth my time.

My goal was generally to make minimum wage when I did work and since this was a while back in the Midwest, everything was pretty cheap. The minimum wage was not that much though so I was happy with the money that I was generating by working a few hours a day. Plus it was nice that I didn't have to drive anywhere to get to work.

I was checking my email to see if anyone needed any help with anything and there was an email from a client I did some work for recently. I helped him by writing for his blog a bit so it looked better because he didn't know what to add to it after a while. This email said something about a special project so I wasn't sure what that meant.

The email explained that what he wanted was was just a simple post he wanted me to write to advertise a product. He said if people bought it, he would give me a cut. The product was an expensive appliance and I didn't want to make the post because I thought there was no way that anyone would read the post and spend a bunch of money. He said he wasn't going to pay me for the post but I would get a certain percentage for every sale.

While I didn't really think this was a good idea I made the post and it took me about an hour. He put it online and told me he'd be in touch if anything happened. I went about my day and had some things to get done so I didn't stick around to see what was going to happen since I thought it wouldn't really pay off.

When I got home I decided to check my email and there was a message from him about how much traffic the post was getting. I am not sure what we did but he said my cut was on its way and to check my account for it. The message was only sent an hour after the post was online so I thought I got lucky and made a little money.

The payment account said I had around $2,000 that came in and I thought that there was a mistake. I sent an email to the client and asked how much he sent to me and he told me that it was around that much. I asked what happened and he said it just got shared in the right place at the right time and that it doesn't seem to be making any more money.

After that happened I started to play around with my own blogs and put links in them to various products but I've never been able to replicate what happened that day. I am not even sure where it was shared and why it didn't get much attention after that. It was definitely something I could use and I was glad that it worked out so well because I was expecting it to flop.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# finance# business# self employment# work

Comments / 0

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
1033 followers

More from Jason's World

I Met A Copy Of Myself On The City Bus

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I lived in the Midwest, I used to take the bus everywhere. I had no car at this point in time and I'd get on the bus early in the mornings to go to work. Once when I was riding the bus early in the morning, someone got on that looked just like me got on and he sat across from me.

Read full story
2 comments

I'm Still Paying For Student Loans From 2008

A Sign On A Building Offering LoansDaniel Thomas/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. With all the talk lately about student loan forgiveness, I have been thinking about how they ruined a good chunk of my life and are still a problem for me. I started going to a for profit school due to a promise and it was supposed to be paid for in 5 years at the most. However, that didn't happen and here's more about why.

Read full story
12 comments

How I Ended Up With 2 Outdoor Cats

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There are a couple of outdoor cats that I take care of and they hang out around my house most of the time. Both of them had a hard life and needed someone to care enough to give them a home. Finding them a home will be necessary eventually but for now I decided to take care of them until I want to move.

Read full story
5 comments

I Lost Everything And Was Homeless

Man Holding A Sign On The StreetsJean-Luc Benazet/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I hit a rough patch in my early 20s and spent some time living on the streets. It was the first time I had nowhere to go and didn't have any belongings so I didn't know what to do at first. My main goal ended up being to get enough money together to get out of there and that ended up being quite the adventure.

Read full story
21 comments

A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.

Read full story
7 comments

A Doctor I Saw Wasn't Listening To Me

Injured Arm And Handful Of MedicationsTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I've been going to doctors most of my life and they usually know what they're talking about. However, I have had my fair share of bad experiences and one of them involved getting diagnosed with a problem that didn't really make a lot of sense.

Read full story
16 comments

A Shopping Trip That Wouldn't End

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. One of my least favorite chores is probably going to the store to get groceries. While it's nice to stock up and feed everyone in the house, I have to go to a big-box store usually and it can be a lot to deal with. There was one visit in particular where nothing went right.

Read full story

Getting Told The Police Are Coming Through A Chat Room

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a kid, the internet was fairly new and we used the dial up version in my home. My mother had a computer in her room and while she went to work my friend and I would go in there and play online. One day, however, I thought I was about to be in big trouble for what I said on the internet.

Read full story
4 comments

A Job That Wasn't Meant To Be

Man With Backpack Holding High LadderEnrique Fernandez/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. A lot of the people have a fear or two that they will have to face in their day to day life. One of my fears is of heights, especially when it comes to climbing ladders. I had a job where going up high was necessary and I just couldn't handle it because of how anxious I got.

Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

Suspicious Man Keeps Going Through My Trash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I live in Oregon where cans and bottles are now 10 cents each if you recycle them. At the time of the following events they were 5 cents which is still good if you can collect a lot. Because of their value, people used to go through the trash on my street the night before trash got picked up. Or so I thought.

Read full story
16 comments

My Parents Struggled Behind The Scenes

Plant Growing From ChangeTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a kid, I always thought that my family was way more wealthy than they actually were. After getting a bit older, I started to learn what really happened. I'm sure that there were signs that I didn't notice and there are probably still things I know nothing about.

Read full story
4 comments

I Get Mad While Running The Register

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I first got out of high school, there were a lot of options where I lived when it came to minimum wage work. I got a job pretty easily at a fast food restaurant in a pretty rough area. People there could be tough to deal with but most of the time it wasn't too terrible since I mostly worked in the back making the food.

Read full story
13 comments

My Therapist Makes Me More Anxious Than Before

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with anxiety and other mental health issues since I was very young. Because of that, I have met a lot of therapists. Most of my experiences have been good but I recently remembered a visit that made me a lot more anxious about online dating.

Read full story
3 comments

My Friend Checks In When Nobody Expects It

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. My friend used to have a girlfriend that was pretty cool overall. He only had good things to say about her and he was shocked when he eventually had to deal with being backstabbed. He told me all about this after it happened, and he was more let down than mad about it all.

Read full story
4 comments

I Evict A Problem Roommate

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There are a lot of people out there that are difficult to live with. I have had roommates a few times in my life, but one of them changed pretty much right after he moved in. When I got fed up, he made sure to make getting him out a big pain.

Read full story
10 comments

He Irritates Wife With His Idea

Small Assortment Of Baseball CardsMick Haupt/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I used to hang out with a couple at their apartment sometimes because I knew the husband from high school. He didn't have a job at this point but while I was there for dinner one time, he brought up that he had a plan that he thought his wife would love. It didn't work out that way though and for me it was easy to see why.

Read full story

A Doctor Makes A Medication Mistake

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have gone to many doctors throughout my life and most of the time they know what they are talking about. However, one of the worst doctors I've ever been to was someone I saw to discuss some medications for blood pressure because I had been testing it and found out it was rather high quite often.

Read full story
83 comments

Working From Home Didn't Count To Her

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a bit younger, I started working from home doing computer repairs. I found it to be a way to make a lot more money than something like fast food or retail. My girlfriend at the time, however, always would complain about how I needed a real job.

Read full story
3 comments

Rich Kids Weren't Happy With Dream Home

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a child, my father was doing some work for a rich family. He was an artist so he would sometimes get clients that wanted art done and they paid good money. On this project, he was asked to come right away to the family's home or else they would consider hiring someone else.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy