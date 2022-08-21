A Doctor I Saw Wasn't Listening To Me

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJBg4_0hOXd7by00
Injured Arm And Handful Of MedicationsTowfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I've been going to doctors most of my life and they usually know what they're talking about. However, I have had my fair share of bad experiences and one of them involved getting diagnosed with a problem that didn't really make a lot of sense.

At the time, I was on a new medication for mental health purposes and it was making me sleep really hard. Because of this, I slept in a way that trapped my arm and because I didn't change positions when it got uncomfortable, it caused me to have a nerve issue that made it almost impossible to use my hand. My hand was pretty much numb and I couldn't move it or my fingers at all.

Since I was doing a lot of work on the computer at the time, I really wanted to be able to use my hand. When my hand stopped working, I was so scared that something terrible was happening. I looked up what could be going on and there was something called Saturday night palsy which was named that due to it happening to people that drink to a point where they don't move all night. If your arm gets trapped and you sleep on it usually you will just readjust when it gets really uncomfortable.

When I made it to the doctor I didn't want to tell him what I found out online so that he could use what he knew to see if it was something else. He asked some questions and did no physical checks. After that, he told me that I had a sports injury. I laughed and asked how that is even possible and he said that it happens when you overextend yourself when doing physical activity.

He wasn't joking and so I said that was impossible because I didn't do any physical activity that caused it and it was due to when I fell asleep on it wrong due to my medications. I told him that I thought it was Saturday night palsy because I looked it up and it was likely the issue. The doctor got a bit annoyed and told me that he won't give me any pain medications and that I needed to wear a brace but my insurance wouldn't cover it.

When he told me that he wasn't handing out pain medications I started to realize that he wasn't listening and probably thought I was making it up to get drugs. It was weird to me because I had been seeing him for about a year at that point and never once asked for any sort of pain medication or showed signs of addiction. I was pretty frustrated but I remember thinking that maybe they were cracking down on prescriptions so he had to say it to everyone.

The doctor told me to wait in the examination room and he would get me some instructions on what to do to heal it. When he came back he gave me some printouts for some physical therapy exercises related to healing a sports injury. While I didn't do any of those exercises since I didn't have the injury they were about fixing, I did buy a brace to make sure I didn't do anything bad to my hand since it was numb all the time.

After I went home that day I decided to call a specialist that my insurance covered to ask about being seen by someone that knows all about nerve damage. I didn't want to do the exercises that my doctor told me to do because I felt like he diagnosed me totally wrong but since I wasn't sure I had to get the opinion of someone that actually would listen.

The specialist was a younger woman and when I explained that my new meds made me extremely tired she told me that it was just Saturday night palsy like I learned on the internet before I saw my regular doctor. She held my hand and arm in different ways and had me test my strength to see how bad it was. She said it seemed worse than it was but the feeling would come back.

She asked if I was in any pain and I said not really so she told me that we were done but to call if the feeling wasn't back in my hand after about a month. For a few weeks I kept the brace on and to do my work on the computer I learned how to do voice to text. It was very hard to live with only one hand that I could use but I did get used to it after a couple of weeks.

Once about 25 days had passed since I went the specialist, my hand was back to normal pretty much. I laughed about being told I had a sports injury with people that knew me because I didn't do much in the way of sports. Back then I did do some exercise, but I think I just got a kick out of it being called a sports injury since I was so far away from being anything close to a sports player.

What wasn't funny was not being heard, however. I decided to go to the doctor and talk about what I felt about his diagnosis and the fact that he acted like I wanted pain medications. This was just a typical checkup appointment and when he came in he sat down and started asking the regular questions and doing the regular procedures like checking my blood pressure.

Eventually he gets to a point where he asks if there is anything he needs to know about and I told him that I went to the specialist. He seemed a little offended and said he knows he's not a specialist but that Saturday night palsy sounds made up. It was so frustrating that I felt like I knew more from searching online and talking to a specialist because he was the one that was supposed to know these things.

After everything was said and done, I saw that doctor a few more times after that but I honestly didn't want to keep going to him if he wasn't going to listen. There were a few more times he thought I was making something up or that I didn't know something so I decided to go elsewhere. My next doctor was a lot better and figured out that I actually had a few things going on that were missed so it was a good thing I moved on.

I get that mistakes can be made when you're a doctor but what I won't tolerate in my life is someone that's not willing to learn or even admit to mistakes. Healthcare is always a bit hit or miss which is frustrating because it's so expensive and time consuming so you'd think you were always getting the best of the best. My advice to readers out there is to always get a second opinion if you feel like you weren't heard.

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

