Getting Told The Police Are Coming Through A Chat Room

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

When I was a kid, the internet was fairly new and we used the dial up version in my home. My mother had a computer in her room and while she went to work my friend and I would go in there and play online. One day, however, I thought I was about to be in big trouble for what I said on the internet.

Back when I first had the internet, I was one of the only people with it on my street. This meant that my friend would come over to hang out and we'd get online and go to chat rooms. For the most part, we'd just talk to people from various places around the country and it was pretty innocent for the most part.

One day we found a music chat room and things were going normally. Keep in mind that we were not very old at this time, I was maybe 11 and my friend was a year older. In the chat room that day, someone brought up a children's show and I instantly typed in that I thought it was sucky.

Pretty quickly someone told me they were going to report me for saying that and that it was against the rules of the chat room. They also said that for using that kind of language, I was actually breaking the law and the police would be over shortly. I thought I was about to be in a lot of trouble so I unplugged the cord that went from the computer to the phone line to instantly shut off the internet.

My friend and I got really anxious and turned everything off and left the room. We decided we'd be in less trouble if we just came clean to my mom while she was working so I called her. When I told her there was an emergency she was very concerned but after she heard that I thought I would be arrested for saying sucky, she had me wait a minute or so on hold.

At that point I think she was probably laughing but didn't want to make me feel bad. She composed herself and got on the phone and told me that it's okay to say that word but it was good to be careful about what I say. It wasn't a big deal to her so that made me feel a lot better and my friend was relieved too. I still remember us not wanting to get on the internet to chat for a bit after that because it was scary to us.

I know it probably sounds ridiculous now but back then the internet was new and I was a kid that wasn't supposed to say bad words. I was very anxious as well because I had some mental health issues going on and I used to make a huge deal out of really tiny issues. These days I still deal with anxiety but I have different ways to deal with it that I didn't have back then.

