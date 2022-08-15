A Job That Wasn't Meant To Be

Man With Backpack Holding High Ladder Enrique Fernandez/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

A lot of the people have a fear or two that they will have to face in their day to day life. One of my fears is of heights, especially when it comes to climbing ladders. I had a job where going up high was necessary and I just couldn't handle it because of how anxious I got.

Many years ago, a friend had helped me get a job installing air filters in buildings. The goal was to climb up to where the filters needed to be replaced and make sure you took out the old one first. Then you were to install the new one before you were able to climb back down.

The first job I was a part of, the man that hired me was with me and set up a ladder that was probably 100 feet tall. We were in a building that was used for airplanes and parts for them. The ladder didn't seem to be wobbly or anything, but it certainly didn't seem safe to me.

The man I was working for started to climb the ladder and told me to go up after I had enough room. This ladder was just leaning against the wall of this warehouse place and I had no idea whether this was safe which made it even harder for me. I started climbing up after him and I felt like the ladder was really unsafe.

I probably get about 50 feet in the air and he notices that I'm going too slow for him. He asks me to hurry up so we can get it over with and move on. Because I was anxious I kept stopping and trying not to look down but I was pushing through and going up a little at a time.

Finally, after I don't go much faster than when he asked me to hurry up, he yells at me and asks why I am not listening. I say to him that I'm nervous and it doesn't seem safe because the ladder is so high up and if it slipped we'd be in big trouble.

At this point he gets fed up and tells me to climb down and that I'm fired. I try to say something and he tells me to shut up and that this is not a job for people that think things are unsafe. So, I climbed down and didn't stick around because I certainly didn't want to be yelled at all the time when I was trying my best.

My friend that got me the job wasn't happy because he put his reputation on the line and since I got scared it made him look bad. However, he did understand that it was unsafe because the had done it before and knew exactly what I was thinking about how unsafe it seemed. I guess it just wasn't a good fit for me at the time.

I feel like my anxiety is pretty bad at times but I really wish I didn't get scared because that job did seem like a good way to make money without doing a ton of physical work. The next time I got a job involving climbing to high places was to help with roofing projects but before I got hired on I told them about my anxiety about ladders so they told me to just go at my own pace and that I should be able to get used to it.