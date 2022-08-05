My Parents Struggled Behind The Scenes

Plant Growing From Change Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

When I was a kid, I always thought that my family was way more wealthy than they actually were. After getting a bit older, I started to learn what really happened. I'm sure that there were signs that I didn't notice and there are probably still things I know nothing about.

I remember when I was young that my parents didn't really tell me what they did for a living. They just would have me go to a baby sitter when they worked and I never really was curious about what they were doing. Sometimes my parents would argue about things, but at the time I didn't know what it was about so I just thought it was normal.

My mom and dad eventually split up but my mom was still able to work and take care of my sister and I. We still would be taken to the dentist or the doctor when needed. When I was a little older my mother remarried to someone that worked hard too. Over the years I had friends and only 1 lived in a house like I did so I thought maybe we were just lucky that our parents were rich.

Once things changed and I moved out, I started to hear what the truth of the matter was. First of all, my parents used to fight when I was little because of money. Not only that, but that's a big part of why everything fell apart and my mom was left with us for a while. She could barely afford anything by herself but somehow she pulled through and the whole time she didn't even hint at there being something wrong because she didn't want to scare us.

Now that I'm older I know that they didn't have much even though they worked all the time. I think that they mostly were just able to shield me from the reality off the situation. Even though they didn't always take care of themselves, they would do anything to make sure I didn't run out of food or not have something taken care of with my health. They had to borrow money and sell things at pawn shops but never said anything so when someone they knew told me it was eye opening.

I remember a few years ago I asked one of my parents why they bought me so much cool stuff on Christmas if they didn't have a lot of money. They told me that they didn't go out for as long as they could to save up because they wanted us to remember each Christmas and that they could always just do what they wanted once they retired. It's sad because that never came to be due to death and other issues beyond their control.

After growing up and finding out that nothing was what it seemed, I do feel like they did a good thing for me. At the same time, I had no idea how to navigate the world when it was my turn to grow up because I knew nothing of struggling. Luckily I was able to learn just enough before it was too late to get things going in my life and I'll always be grateful for what they did for me even if they weren't perfect.