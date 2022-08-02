I Evict A Problem Roommate

Stressed Out Man Siavash Ghanbari/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

There are a lot of people out there that are difficult to live with. I have had roommates a few times in my life, but one of them changed pretty much right after he moved in. When I got fed up, he made sure to make getting him out a big pain.

This all started when I was living by myself in my own apartment. I previously lived with a girlfriend there but she had moved on and got taken off of the lease after we broke up. That meant that at the time, I was living in a place that was a little too expensive for me alone.

I made a post on social media about my woes and people told me that getting a roommate would make things easier. In retrospect, I probably would've been better off just moving to a smaller place. Without knowing what I was in for, I decided to make a post on a classified ads site about needing someone to live with me.

Before I knew it I was getting a few emails a day and thought it would be good to meet a few people. I did but a lot of them were pretty sketchy and I wasn't really having any luck. One day, however, I met a great potential roommate and he was a really nice guy with a lot going for him.

We talked a few times and I decided he would be good to have around. He had a job, didn't like to party, and had a car so he wouldn't need me to take him anywhere. I should've known better but it was seriously hard to see anything wrong with him living me. He could afford it and didn't seem to set off any alarm bells.

Everything was great and he moved his stuff in. That night, he totally changed as a person. He said he didn't like to party but the first night he asked if he could have some friends over for a party. It seemed like he was just joking but he asked again and I realized he was serious.

I told him no and went to sleep but I woke up about an hour later to the sounds of 5 people chatting in the living room. I was very mad and told him that I wasn't going to tolerate that kind of behavior. His friends got silent and they all just looked at me like I was crazy.

The next day he apologized and said he was just excited about having a new place to live. I said okay but please don't do it again. Everything after that was fine for a couple of weeks, he mostly would go to work and sometimes have a friend over to hang out with for a few hours.

After a couple more weeks he quit his job. He also quit doing his dishes and I would come home to the AC being on full blast all the time even when it wasn't that hot. This was around the time when he quit paying his rent as well. I told him he needed to figure it out or he would need to leave but he said I couldn't make him leave without evicting him.

In the area I was living you weren't allowed to evict someone without a 30 day notice. He told me that he would make my life miserable for 30 days and that I couldn't do anything about it. He was right, all I could do was call the police if he damaged anything or tried to get physical. I got together everything needed to evict him legally and set a date.

Those 30 days were terrible. He would sit there all day with the AC on and I had to hide food so he wouldn't eat it all. When I got the power bill for the month I was paying by myself, it was so high that I had to work out a payment plan with the power company.

On the 29th of the 30 days it was taking to get him out, I came home and he told me he sold his car. He wanted to pay the money he owed for everything and said he was sorry. That really didn't work for me and I told him that he needed to be out the next day or I'd call the police.

When the next day came around, he talked a friend into coming over to get all of his stuff with him so he could live with that person using the money from selling his car. I felt bad about him being a problem for someone else, but I didn't want to deal with it so I just stayed silent.

After that experience, I have never put up an ad online again to get a roommate. I have only lived with people I knew personally or that a friend could vouch for.

Have you ever had to deal with someone like this? How did they act when you first met them?